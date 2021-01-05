As much as we all would have liked for 2020’s mess to disappear when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, the unfortunate reality is that we aren’t quite rid of it.
And our Oregon Observer headlines will reflect that for at least the beginning of 2021. But with COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, there’s a sense of renewed hope that this year we might glimpse what “normal” used to look like.
But we’ll be following other stories too, ones that aren’t necessarily related to the pandemic. The ones we can predict are mostly driven by changes to the Village of Oregon’s leadership and potential groundbreaking for large community projects like a new library, a rebuild of Jaycee Park West and a splash pad.
There also likely will be a continued focus on bringing affordable housing to the village, with two developers working to bring new apartments to the village’s east side.
And on the Oregon School District’s northeastern corner, there’ll be a bit of fanfare when the general public gets to tour Forest Edge Elementary School for the first time. The school opened in September but only to K-2 students and district staff.
The New Year could also bring about the expansion of Anderson Farm County Park, which is expected to expand its garden this spring and open a dog park in September.
1. The new world
The largest unknown that we know of will be how the pandemic ends and how it will continue to change what life looks like.
Will this be a year we get a Summer Fest celebration? Will we get to watch the Panther students perform on the court, fields and the theater stage again? Will the Class of 2021 get an in-person graduation ceremony?
Will this be the year where we can embrace one another and not worry about the safety of those around us?
We couldn’t possibly begin to predict what will change for Oregonians, and the rest of the world in 2021, but what we know for sure is that we’ll be following what we hope is the end of the pandemic, and the return to life as we sort-of-knew-it.
The district is already planning for a return to in-person learning. School will look significantly different for those students who were last educated in a building in March – social distancing and masks will be a given.
The largest hurdles for the district, though, will be logistics – without enough bus drivers and substitute staff, maintaining an educational system that reduces disruption for students will be a challenge.
Then there’s the questions of other aspects of life that were once celebrated prior to the pandemic. There could come a point where it will be socially acceptable to be around people outside of your household again.
If Summer Fest or live music at Triangle Park events are held this year, there could be possible changes to make them more sanitation-focused, and it’ll be interesting to see what people’s comfort level of being around larger crowds will be.
Businesses will need to continue to adapt to the virus, and eventually evolve away from it to operations like what they had prior to March 2020 – although it’s likely some things implemented as safety precautions might stick around.
2. New village leadership
The Village of Oregon will have several new leaders soon after its spring election.
Two trustees are running to succeed Jeanne Carpenter as village president, who decided not to run for a second term in the spot. And that will leave three open positions for trustee.
The current board, meanwhile, is searching this winter for a successor to administrator Mike Gracz, who is set to retire in April after more than 20 years in the position.
Carpenter told the Observer this fall that being a village president while running a business during a pandemic proved to be stressful. So she has set her sights on keeping Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese and its employees afloat for now, possibly even expanding the coffee shop to other communities if and when pandemic conditions improve.
Village trustees Randy Glysch, Jenna Jacobson and Jerry Bollig have announced their intention to vie for the seat. Bollig is a veteran politician, having served for many years on both the Village Board and Dane County Board. Jacobson joined the board in 2017 after winning a spot in a three way race for two seats, and the board appointed Glysch in 2018 over six other candidates.
Glysch told the Observer in a press release in early fall 2020 that he wants to preserve the village’s “small town feel” but make the necessary decisions for Oregon to remain fiscally strong and vibrant.
Jacobson wrote in a release that as the village continues to grow and flourish, it needs strong leadership that makes decisions with a long-term vision.
Bollig has intentions similar to Glysch and Jacobson’s, telling the Observer in an email this winter he has the experience and confidence to lead the village through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.
As for the village’s new administrator, Gracz’s successor, according to a job description, will ideally have a history of stable tenure in previous occupations, be innovative, have high emotional intelligence, keep the future needs of the village at the forefront of their goals and value diversity and inclusion.
Based on a discussion at their Dec. 7 meeting, trustees also want candidates who have expertise in capital improvement planning and execution, economic development, financial management and intergovernmental relations.
3. Hope for starting community projects
At least two of three major community projects are expected to begin construction in 2021.
Both remain contingent on fundraising, however.
Having faced major delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the new library, Jaycee Park West renovation and splash pad projects are hoping to break ground this year or in 2022.
The library’s $4 million capital campaign reached its halfway point in December with a $100,000 donation from One Community Bank.
Fundraising for the Jaycee Park West renovation also remains at its halfway point – $254,000 out of $500,000 – but the Village Board has given contractor Rettler Corporation the go-ahead to move forward with site design and engineering plans.
For the splash pad, the Oregon Community Pool and Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club project brought a revised site plan before the board earlier this fall with the intent to start construction on the pad this spring.
The village plans to evaluate the next steps the library campaign should take in fundraising, design and construction at a joint meeting with the Library Board later this month. The design of the two-story 33,000-square-foot building is full of windows, with a first floor centered on an all-purpose, 150-seat community room and children’s space and a second floor that has more quiet areas with both adult and young-adult sections.
The Jaycee Park West contractor plans to design a new baseball and softball complex, pickleball courts and natural turf athletic fields for soccer, lacrosse and rugby. The park would also have three hard-surface parking lot additions, paved trails, a soft-surface play area and new concession and restroom facilities.
Construction workers are expected to begin some early grading work for the splash pad this spring. Project co-leader Deb Bossingham told the Observer last fall that even if the pad doesn’t have all of its desired water features right off the bat, kids will hopefully have a place to cool off come summer.
4. Affordable housing, with village investment
The Village of Oregon could address the issue of a lack of affordable housing in 2021 with new developments on Janesville Street.
Developer Lakestone Properties is seeking to construct a mix of family and senior apartment buildings with rents below market rate at 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St., according to its general development plan. And Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is planning to build five duplexes at 769 Janesville St.
The Lakestone plan includes three buildings totaling 153 units that would serve people earning 50% to 70% of the area median income, which is subsidized by Wisconsin Economic Development Authority Tax Credits. Of the 153 units, 41 are likely to house seniors, the plan states. Habitat’s features a total of ten housing units, each ranging between 1,000-4,000 square feet, serving the same income bracket.
The Lakestone proposal still has to pass one more set of approvals – for details such as architecture, lighting and utilities – and get the village to agree to spend as much as $2.75 million. Habitat’s plan is undergoing a similar set of approvals.
Based on discussions from November board meetings, the two entities appeared to be nearing an agreement.
5. Unveiling of Forest Edge School
The COVID-19 shutdown has complicated many things since March, including the opening of the Oregon School District’s new school in Fitchburg – Forest Edge Elementary School.
Even though it opened Sept. 8, most of its 350-plus students and their families have yet to see it all.
Eventually, they will all get a chance to navigate the hallways and rooms in their 130,000-square-foot school in 2021, whenever COVID-19 numbers decrease and Dane County health orders allow more in-person contact. But the delay caused by the schools shutdown has taken some of the excitement out of sharing the new building and has prevented staff from getting to know families the way they had hoped to.
The school, approved and funded by referenda in 2018, will initially house students in grades K-6, then switch to a K-5 once a planned middle school is in place, likely in the mid-2020s.
Located just east of the U.S. Hwy. 14/Lacy Road interchange, the building features several playgrounds, inner courtyards and a butterfly garden.
It’s also the first ”net zero” school in the state, with solar panels and geothermal features taking in more energy than it expends. The environmental theme is everywhere in the design, from the green carpeting resembling grass to the plastic “rock” chairs, with an impressive view of the growing Terravessa development from its spacious second-floor windows.
Another thing to look forward to at Forest Edge is the evolution of its school forest. District officials plan to continue to transform the forested area into an outdoor education center after purchasing several acres of adjoining land last year.
6. Garden, dog park at Anderson
Anderson Farm Park, 914 Union Road, is expected to house a new dog park and an expanded market garden in 2021.
The dog park will feature 38 acres of play space for canines and caretakers. The 12-acre community garden, which started last spring, has 23 quarter-acre plots available for individuals, churches, nonprofits and businesses to lease to grow produce to sell for a profit.
Anderson Park Friends, Inc., the nonprofit organization behind the projects, is planning for the dog park’s opening to be the first or second Saturday of September this year, though that is contingent on the growth of 7,000 native plants planted in October 2020.
The dog park will include two play areas – one for large dogs and one for small dogs – and also an edible fruit tree landscape, a pond that doubles as a stormwater retention basin and a bike trail connector that will lead into the village.