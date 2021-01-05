As much as we all would have liked for 2020's mess to disappear when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, the unfortunate reality is that we aren’t quite rid of it.
Unfortunately, our Verona Press headlines will reflect that for at least the beginning of 2021. But with COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, there’s a sense of renewed hope that this year we might glimpse what “normal” used to look like.
But we’ll be following other stories too, ones that aren’t necessarily related to the pandemic. The ones we can predict are mostly driven by the city and the Verona Area School District.
We’ll see a new superintendent preside over the district starting July 1. There will be continued discussions around a contract to continue stationing a police officer at the high school. And there’ll be some fanfare for the new high school and other renovated buildings whenever the virus gets under control.
We’ll also likely see the city take steps with developers to redesign the landscape of West Verona Avenue and continue the conversation about a potential Costco development planned for the city’s southeast side. The city will also attempt to address concerns from residents who are reeling from the visual shock of seeing trees torn down along the Badger Mill Creek as part of a sewer system upgrade.
1. The new world
The largest unknown -- that we know of -- will be how the pandemic ends and how it will continue to change what life looks like.
Will the Hometown Days celebration return this year? Will audiences watch the Wildcat students perform on the court, fields and the theatre stage again? Will the Class of 2021 get an in-person graduation ceremony?
Will this be the year where we can embrace one another and not worry about the safety of those around us?
We couldn’t possibly begin to predict what will change for Veronans and the rest of the world in 2021, but what we know for sure is that we’ll be following what we hope is the end of the pandemic, and the return to life as we sort-of-knew-it.
The district is already planning for a return to in-person learning for all grades – those in grades 3-5 are expected to return in late January, with 6-12 in mid-February. School will look significantly different for those students who were last educated in a building in mid-March – social distancing and masks will be a given, and their classrooms will be a combination of in-person and virtual learning as teachers and staff educate concurrently to both their virtual and in-person students.
The largest hurdles for the district, though, will be making sure its plans are operationally solvent – without enough bus drivers and substitute staff, maintaining an educational system that reduces disruption for students will be a challenge.
Then there are the questions of other aspects of life that were once celebrated prior to the pandemic. If Hometown Days is held this year, there could be changes to make the entire festival more sanitation-focused, and it’ll be interesting to see what people’s comfort level of crowds is.
Businesses will need to continue to adapt to the virus, and eventually adapt away from it to operations like what they had prior to March 2020 – although it’s likely that some things that were implemented as safety precautions could stick around.
– Kimberly Wethal
2. West Verona Avenue development
The city reviewed three developments along West Verona Avenue in 2020, and 2021 could be the year residents begin to see construction.
Together, they would bring around 600 apartments and more than 40,000 feet of commercial/retail space.
Northpointe Development is hoping to start construction this year on its Klassik project at 410 and 420 West Verona Ave, the site of the existing Klassik Tavern, a building that has been there for decades.
It would bring a three-story, 64 unit apartment complex with nearly 5,000 feet of commercial space, including a spot for Anchor Bank, which occupies a separate building on the site.
The Sugar Creek Elementary School site, designed by Madison-based developers Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company, could break ground as early as this fall, though it has many steps to clear first, including getting the city to contribute millions of dollars of public financing.
The proposal would put about 250 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a public park on 12 acres south of West Verona Avenue between Marietta and Legion streets. It would also refurbish the century-old school building that most recently housed New Century School.
And Forward Development Group’s Sugar Creek Commons plan got a second extension to begin building its 9.2-acre redevelopment west of Legion Street.
The plan, originally approved in 2018, would put 284 apartments, 26,000 square feet of retail and a 110-room hotel and conference center on land that formerly included a truck stop, an auto repair shop and a car wash. The agreement with the city requires the developer to restore the site to the appearance of open space, including grass, if it does not start construction by April.
– Mackenzie Krumme
3. Costco’s impending arrival
The corner of County Hwys. M and PB could be the site of Verona’s second big box store – accommodating the 45% of residents that have a Costco membership.
According to the application, the company would like to open a 160,400-square foot store on 24 acres of land in 2023.
It received a key vote from the council in November to build the store, which would come with a gas station with 18 pumping stations that could increase to 24. It also reserves space for four outlots for complementary retailers and restaurants.
The company submitted its plans to the city June 8 after working with the city for about six months. It plans to complete road and traffic improvements by the fall of 2022 and open the following summer.
This year, the developer is expected to submit a plan for the final stages of the project, which includes details as architecture, landscaping, utilities, stormwater and lighting.
The company’s submission states the building would be constructed out of steel and metal panels that are made up of 80% recycled material. Solar panels would be on the gas station canopy and electric vehicle charging stations would be in the parking lot.
– Mackenzie Krumme
4. A new superintendent
The New Year brought the selection of a new superintendent – Dr. Tremayne Clardy – who could spend much of the first part of the year learning the ins and outs of the Verona Area School District.
The Verona Area Board of Education hired Clardy to succeed current superintendent Dean Gorrell beginning July 1, but it also contracted him to spend some of the first half of the year learning the district and its operations.
Clardy will inherit a school district that’s nearing 6,000 students from three cities and several towns. He’ll also be tasked with ensuring the district lives up to its mission, “Every student must be successful,” while supporting the quarter of its population that’s defined as economically disadvantaged and 14% of students classified as English language learners.
– Kimberly Wethal
5. Celebrating the new schools
Because of the pandemic, the school district didn’t get to hold the celebrations it wanted in 2020 for its new high school campus.
The district had started planning those grand opening events in early 2020 but had to put them aside as it transitioned to virtual-only learning. It also had to cancel plans to acknowledge the former Sugar Creek and New Century elementary school buildings and celebrate the openings of those schools, plus Badger Ridge Middle School, Core Knowledge Charter School and Verona Area International School in refurbished buildings that had been vacated because of the new high school.
The new high school campus is a culmination of a six-year process that began in 2014, when a district committee of administrators and school board members were asked to decide in what order the district should build new schools. In the last three years, the campus has transformed from empty land to a fully finished education center.
It’s likely there’ll be some celebration for the renovated schools along the North Main Street corridor too, because just like the high school, no one other than construction crews and district staff and students have gotten a look inside since the buildings closed in March.
– Kimberly Wethal
6. Police-school contract
With few students in the building this fall, the Verona Area Board of Education shelved an agreement with the City of Verona police department to station a police officer at the high school.
The conversation will continue, however. Continued negotiations are expected as soon as late January, as the district prepares to bring some high school students back in a hybrid learning model.
In the summer, the school board made changes to a proposed police-school liaison contract that would require improved relationships, additional de-escalation training and a larger focus on restorative practices, rather than punishment.
There’s also a chance the district steps away from having an officer in the school altogether.
Many school boards nationwide voted to end the practice of having police in schools over the summer, after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd during an arrest in May, setting off worldwide protests. In June 2020, the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education voted to remove the student resource officers from its four neighborhood high schools.
In July, VASD interim director of safety and security Corey Saffold presented three proposed staffing options as alternatives or supplements to the police-school liaison.
One would add both a security team lead and a dean of students role. Another would add a member to his security team – a former police officer – who would be allowed to carry a weapon to react to an active-shooter situation. The third option would be a combination of the two.
City of Verona police chief Bernie Coughlin said over the summer he’d prefer to have an officer stationed at the school.
– Kimberly Wethal
7. Sewer interceptor project
A project to replace 60-year-old sewer pipes along the Ice Age Trail started in November, and in 2021, city leaders have promised to increase communication with neighbors who were upset with its scope.
The $7.7 million project has been in the works in some capacity since 2016 and requires more than 16,500 feet of new sewer lines to be installed underground. The City of Verona is completing the project in conjunction with Madison Metropolitan Sewer District and Dane County Parks.
It will include pipe installation along County Hwy. M to Lincoln Street, local connections to neighborhood sewer lines near the Ice Age Trail, a maintenance path and restoration of the corridor, which is expected to include planting native grasses and trees, will start in Sept. 2021.
The project has a group of Verona residents concerned about the environmental impact.
Leaders of the Facebook-based group, which has about 60 members, have organized two informal meetings to discuss the amount of vegetation cleared, water quality, unclear restoration plans and a lack of communication from the city.
Resident concerns prompted the city to establish monthly meetings and an upcoming informational meeting in January. A citizen complaint to the state Department of Natural Resources also prompted the city to install silt fencing along the creek to prevent construction-related runoff from entering the stream.
– Mackenzie Krumme