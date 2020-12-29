Administrator search starts
Earlier this fall, village administrator Mike Gracz put together his last budget.
And so the search for a new administrator has commenced, as Gracz plans to retire from his role in March 2021.
Village Board members have concurred at multiple meetings his successor is going to have some large shoes to fill, as Gracz has been administrator for a few decades.
Protest held at Triangle Park
In May 2020, George Floyd’s passing after a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck shook the world.
Those reverberations were felt in Oregon, so much, that the Oregon Allies hosted a protest in Triangle Park to demonstrate that Black voices matter.
Hundreds gathered at the park to hear the village’s Black community share their stories about what it's like to live in a place where the majority of people don’t look like them.