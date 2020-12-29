Deaths of 'Dr. Evermor,' Carol Wahlin and Leonard Swingen
Former salvage operator turned artist and inventor Tom Every died March 30 in a Sauk City nursing home at 81. His Cooksville Blacksmith Shop was where he turned his passion and talent for transforming everyday materials into creations often elegant and whimsical – combined with a touch of mysticism.
Carol Wahlin was the “heart and soul” of Stoughton Trailers, said her son, Bob, after one of Stoughton’s leading lights for the past half-century died May 30 after a long illness. Along with husband, Don, she co-founded what’s grown into the fifth largest trailer manufacturer in North America.
Lifelong Stoughton resident and past American Legion Post 59 commander Leonard Swingen died July 27 at the age of 103. He was one of six brothers who served in World War II and never forgot how grateful he was they were spared, said his daughter, Lynn Robertson. He was working as a press operator for the Courier Hub when he was drafted, and returned to the newspaper upon his return.
Sidewalk saga ends – for now
The sidewalk policy debate that never ends came to a halt in August, after a rewrite of the 23 year old policy.
After a near year-long debate, the new policy requires the public works committee to document nine considerations before installing retrofitted sidewalks into existing neighborhoods.
The policy approved Aug. 25 still requires sidewalks on both sides of the street in new neighborhoods, but it outlines a list of considerations when installing them on streets without existing sidewalks – and the discussion must be documented through meeting minutes.
The revisions come after years of debate on whether the added safety and accessibility of sidewalks outweighs the disruption of the neighborhood character at property owners' expense.
Marathon gets a deal
Ten years after purchasing the Marathon gas station site, the Redevelopment Authority finally got a deal.
The empty lot at 314 W. Main St. could soon become a new apartment complex, after a developer agreed to purchase the property Oct. 21.
Blake George agreed to purchase the former Marathon gas station for $72,000 and told the city’s Redevelopment Authority (RDA) he intends to build two multifamily buildings with four one-bedroom apartments.