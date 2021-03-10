Age: 36
Family: Husband Ryan, Children Owen (2) and Soren (5mo)
Originally from: Horicon, WI
Lived in Fitchburg since: 2009
Education: B.S. in Communication from UW-Stevens Point, certified Project Management Professional (PMP)
Occupation: Project Manager
Employer/job title: Epic
Political experience: Formerly served on the City of Horicon Cable TV Board in 2003-2004; Currently serve on the Fitchburg Plan Commission
Other notable affiliations: Director on the Board of Directors for the UW-Stevens Point Alumni Association
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
The voters are facing the burden of higher and higher property taxes. I am running to protect the taxpayers in this city by offering a common-sense approach to spending. This means understanding the full life-long cost of initiating projects and prioritizing core city needs above “nice to haves.” I will bring professionalism and a collaborative effort to the council in order to get priorities accomplished instead of in-fighting.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
One of my main goals is to bring in new business and clean industry to the city. We need to grow the tax base with environmentally friendly, high paying jobs close to our residents to reduce pollution from commuting.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of our businesses as it relates to our recovery from COVID-19?
Fitchburg has done a good job addressing this issue by putting in temporary exceptions to zoning and signage restrictions to help businesses during this difficult period. As the recovery continues, the city should communicate with residents regarding businesses reopening, hours, and safe, socially distanced dining and take out options.
What should be the most important traits of the city’s next administrator?
Like any city employee, that person should be professional, efficient, and understand and respond to the needs of the city, its employees, and the citizens. The next administrator should ensure that the voice of the citizens, through their elected officials, is being carried out by our great city staff.
Should the city invest in community centers in highly populated areas of the city?
We should absolutely invest in establishing community centers. Residents should not expect the city to run the centers. That ongoing expense would hinder core city services. I will provide leadership that pushes the city to establish the center(s), and then work with local non-profits for the long-term management.
City budgets have been tight over the last years. What should the city prioritize with its limited funds?
The city needs to prioritize core services first – this includes police/fire/EMS, snowplowing, parks/greenspace, wastewater management, etc. And then to focus on the areas that will help grow the tax base so this tightening doesn’t continue – which means bringing in owner-occupied housing and business/clean industry.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
Create our own school district – Pre-K-12 – to better serve not only our residents and their families, but to create a better sense of cohesiveness and to encourage community identity and pride.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
Our community – the people, the diversity, the neighborhoods, the beautiful green spaces and the true sense of our common goals. During the past year I’ve gone on many walks with my family and have met neighbor after neighbor, appreciating how many friends we had in our own backyard without even knowing it. The generous offers seen on Facebook this past holiday season with Christmas trees for those in need, offers of food and assistance – that sense of community belonging gives me a sense of pride and makes me want to serve this great city.