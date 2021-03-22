Steven Greb

Age: 65
Family: Married Wife Julie Andersen
Originally from: Menomonee Falls, WI
Lived in Oregon area since: 1986
Education: BS Chemistry BS Water Resources Management UW-Stevens Point, MS Hydrology Utah State University
Occupation: Water Quality Research
Employer/job title: Scientist UW Space Science and Engineering
Political experience: Town of Dunn Plan Comm. 1987-present, Town Board 2001-present
Other notable affiliations: current Board of Directors Oregon Area Food Pantry
Essay questions
Why are you running for Town of Dunn?
The Town of Dunn is a unique and special place. We have worked hard for many years, particularly in the area of Land Use planning to preserve and protect our open spaces land support our agricultural residents. If you drive south out of Madison, you quickly enter largely open space and it’s a testament to the hard, proactive work of town and its citizens. I want to continue to keep Dunn the special place it is for our residents.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
I would say some of the important issues include annexations and boundary agreements, land conservation, continued funding for road improvements, and the rising costs of fire and EMS services.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
Early on the town issued a state of emergency and sent public education mailers encouraging residents to follow CDC and PHMDC advice during the pandemic. The town staff have been wonderful in adapting to new business procedures such as setting up contactless or low contact methods for all town business, virtual meetings, voting, obtaining permits and licenses, and paying taxes.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
Yes, this is a difficult issue. Historically, unincorporated lands have been viewed as holding areas, until urban growth pressures want to build on it. It’s takes diplomacy and requires open communication with surrounding communities on both sides to see our common interests. I actually see Dunn as an important component of the regional community. For example, through our farms, we supply local food to the surrounding villages and cities. We provide open roads for many cyclists that come out from Madison, the runners for Syttende Mai. In turn, we frequent the businesses in the surrounding communities.
Towns are increasingly shrinking in physical acreage due to annexation. How should Dunn approach other means of growth to balance its tax base?
I don’t agree with the question’s premise that Dunn would need other means of growth due to annexation. Yes, we’ve lost some farmland in recent years, particularly to the Village of McFarland. The loss of tax revenue, based on agricultural use assessment, in the context of total budget, is insignificant. The tax base in Dunn increases each year with old homes that are torn down to make room for new construction homes that are rebuilt on existing lots and a few new homes on newly created lots. We support and encourage new opportunities around the ag industry such as some of the new CSAs, but new land uses such as platting of new subdivisions or business parks in not part of the town’s long-range plan.
Is the town’s Rural Preservation Program fair to all residents?
Residents in the Town of Dunn have chosen to keep their taxes low through investing in rural preservation. The program is fair to everyone because everyone benefits from the lower tax mill-rate that resulted from the rural preservation program. You can compare the growth of the tax rate in the Town of Dunn to nearby towns that chose more aggressive growth, like the Town of Verona or Town of Middleton, and see that rural preservation is saving money for every property owner in Dunn. Through referendum, the town residents voted to tax themselves to support (in addition to matching grants) the Rural Preservation program. I think everyone benefits from the protection of our agricultural and green spaces in the town. We also still maintain one of the lowest tax rates in the county and we has received national recognition for this program.
How much of a priority should stormwater management be for the town?
We continue to make this a priority. The Town of Dunn signed on to an intergovernmental agreement for an adaptive management plan for stormwater in March of 2016. Later that same year, our stormwater model showed the town met the requirements of the Rock River Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), which was one of our goals for stormwater management. Our lakes and waterways are extremely important to our residents and our stormwater management practices are aimed at protecting them and riparian properties