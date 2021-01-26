Seeing patients in clinic during January is always a fascinating time.
For the first two weeks, people seem motivated and eager to make big changes in their lives as they work on enacting their New Year’s resolutions. These resolutions usually entail one of the many health maintenance goals I am tasked with discussing during their annual appointments, often including weight loss, physical fitness, or tobacco cessation.
However, as the winter weeks wear on, the look of defeat often overcomes my patients.
The optimistic 10-pound weight loss plan steadily transitions into the “quaran-ten” excuse. The enthusiasm of working out and eating better get replaced by the familiar problems of finding time and finding it much easier to eat takeout food than to eat healthier.
Even during COVID times – maybe even more so — it is important to find time for your health.
If you are looking for that one sign to say, “You can do it!” then I’m here to say you can . But to make your goals achievable, be SMART, and be realistic. Make your goals achievable and lasting and make yourself accountable to someone.
As a primary care provider, I would be remiss to not recognize that everyone has a different biological starting point when it comes to physical ability as well as weight. Therefore, when setting resolution goals, it is important to reflect on a goal that is achievable for each individual.
Many of us are familiar with the SMART acronym, which provides criteria for setting professional goals. These are worthwhile for personal goals, and I encourage everyone to use this process with your annual resolutions.
SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-based.
Specific: Everyone wants to be healthy, but think of the specific way you can make a lasting positive impact on your life.
Measurable: Decide on an amount of exercise and stick to it.
The American Heart Association recommends dedicated 150 minutes weekly of moderate physical activity a week for adults to maintain a healthy cardiovascular fitness. I describe moderate activity as breaking a sweat or working out to the point where you cannot carry a normal conversation.
Attainable: Choose something that is a possible task. Make it something you can maintain, not start when you’re enthusiastic and then abandon after a few weeks when real life gets in the way.
Relevant: M ake your goal something important to who you are. Think about life events you look forward to or want to accomplish.
Time based: Put an end point to your goal and hold yourself to that timeline. If there is an event of interest (such as a race or tournament), plan to sign up for that event far in advance to keep yourself motivated.
Once you have decided on your goals, it’s important to give yourself the tools to meet them.
One tip I like to give to my patients relates to personal investment. Finding someone who can hold you accountable to your health goals can be an excellent guide.
Another is to not make a resolution for a temporary period of time. The idea of “New Year, New Me” is to continually refine who you are as a person and construct better lifestyle choices.
As an example, I never like the word “dieting,” because it simply implies a temporary change in behavior, rather than a lifestyle adjustment.
It can also help to brainstorm ways to keep physically active in the winter. Do not let cold weather deter you from keeping active. Whether it is snowshoeing, skiing or ice skating, keeping your body moving is way better than hibernation.
Thinking this way can help foster new hobbies or friendships. Using online free resources like YouTube for yoga or home workouts can give you a better outlook during social-distancing times.
A new year implies a fresh start, and even though we are living in an oddly isolating time, please know that you are not alone. As a medical provider, I encourage you to think about your physical and mental health as we work toward finding SMART ways to be even better people.