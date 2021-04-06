Whenever I admit a patient to the hospital, I always ask, “What is your code status?”
Most patients have never heard of this term before.
However, one extremely sick individual with a noncurative cancer understood the question and opted for “Do not resuscitate/Do not intubate.”
I ask this question regardless of ailment, age, or health condition, and patients often respond with blank stares as they try to comprehend what those words mean. Your code status is the type of treatment you would or would not want to receive if your heart were to stop beating or you were to stop breathing.
This is an essential conversation to have with people who are their own medical decision makers because when an emergency occurs, the patient is unresponsive.
No one knows exactly when they are going to die, and it is not easy to talk about death and end-of-life goals of care. However, it is critical to start these conversations with your loved ones before they approach death.
I highly encourage my patients to discuss this topic with their loved ones. As people age and acquire more health conditions, it might not be what they want or need to have cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) performed on them. Some people would prefer to die a “natural” death than to have strangers try to restart their heart.
After all, it is rare for people who have a cardiac arrest to recover fully. Even within a hospital, patients who have a cardiac arrest have approximately a 19% successful hospital discharge.
And in those cases when CPR is successful, patients still typically need extensive rehabilitation. There are rib fractures to heal, there’s extensive respiratory support, often including a breathing tube, and often a reduced quality of life afterward.
After a cardiac event, doctors take an assessment of their new neurological baseline, and patients who undergo a successful resuscitation often have neurological deficits that require months of skilled nursing rehabilitation after hospitalization.
On the other hand, performing CPR can save lives, and for many of us, that’s what is most important. For people do wish to remain “full code” and have all life-saving measures, it’s crucial to know this so medical personnel can act quickly.
If a person is not breathing and does not have a pulse, the time it takes to begin chest compressions is critical. Other factors that increase the likelihood of survival outside the hospital include a witnessed arrest, adequate chest compressions and specific roles for the resuscitation team.
Life support and cardiac resuscitation are not like in the movies, and we cannot predict when these events can occur, so having discussions regarding code status and life-saving measures while people are healthy and able to make medical decisions that align with their wishes can make a huge difference in successful outcomes.
I encourage you to take the time and meet with a healthcare provider to have advanced directives on file and engage in these difficult conversations.
The cancer patient I admitted who wanted the DNR status ended up passing away peacefully.
He had a death-defining illness with no curative treatment, and in the end, he chose comfort care measures for his end-of-life goals. He had discussed his wishes and goals of care with his family members prior to this hospitalization, and that eased the transition toward death.
Death and dying is a part of the life cycle. My goal is to create an open environment to participate in these discussions prior to their occurrence. I want people to come to the hospital and be well informed of what code status means and the options they have available.
These types of conversations take time, and the medical community is here to support you through the process.