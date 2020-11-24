A patient of mine recently presented in clinic with two weeks of general headaches, difficulty concentrating and fatigue.
After I collected a thorough history, I learned he slipped and knocked his head on a branch.
I followed that with a physical exam, where I was able to diagnose him with a concussion that was causing these residual symptoms.
We’ve all had times where we had to rub our heads in a state of disorientation from a smattering of causes of head trauma. Sometimes, this results in what used to be known as “getting their bell rung” – and it happens to people in lots of different ways.
While some concussions are mild and self-resolving without long term complications, others can seriously debilitate people, leading to drawn-out and serious symptoms down the road.
Over the past several decades, concussions have been brought into the media’s focus through head-related sports injuries, which can mislead individuals as to what causes a concussion.
Certainly, severe sports injuries are a major cause of concussions. However, there are many unintentional causes of concussions, and symptoms can manifest themselves through an array of presentations, all of which affect the timeline to recovery.
Our brain is one of our most invaluable possessions, and it goes without saying we need to take care of it. But it’s impossible to go through life without the occasional bump on the head.
A concussion could come from a motor vehicle accident, slipping on ice or even getting hit by a falling object while cleaning the garage.
A concussion, as defined by the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, is a traumatically induced transient disturbance of brain function that involves a complex pathophysiological process. In other words, this head trauma, usually from a bump, blow or jolt to the head, leads to rapid head and brain oscillation, which is what causes the concussion.
Generally, symptoms tend to present moments after the injury.
The most common symptoms of a concussion include forgetfulness of the event itself or the situation leading up to the injury. They also include loss of motor skills or feeling dazed, clumsy, or easily forgetful. Sometimes people report transient headaches, confusion, light sensitivity, nausea and/or vomiting.
Symptom relief with proper post-concussion management can take around 10-14 days for adults and even longer in children. A combination of headache, fatigue, and dizziness may be indicators of a more prolonged recovery, as can a history of concussions.
An initial “brain rest” is recommended in the first several days after an incident in which a concussion is diagnosed. This includes no heavy physical activity and a break from education or work. Returning too quickly can make a full recovery take longer.
Ultimately, concussions can be difficult to manage, making them more than just another headache. The road to recovery varies by patient and symptom presentation, as well as how long between the injury and when the concussion is identified .
Some concussions can have a lasting impact on people’s mental health if not treated properly.
Luckily for my patient, with close evaluation and symptom control, we slowly incorporated light duty activity to the point where he was symptom free.
I was able to recommend a short break from work and physical activity, and within several weeks, he was able to work his way back into his physically demanding job without have residual effects caused by the concussion.
Don’t shrug off a concussion. Identifying a concussion early can save you valuable weeks, months, and even years of literal and figurative headaches.