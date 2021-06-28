Learn about a trans-Atlantic friendship forged out of a war with the Sons of Norway as it continues its three-part viewing of “Atlantic Crossing” on Wednesday, July 14.
Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, the Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge will view the second of its three-part showing of PBS drama mini-series “Atlantic Crossing.” The mini-series follows the friendship of Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt and Norwegian Crown Princess Martha, who sought refuge in America during World War II. Sons of Norway staff have interviewed the show’s writer, Linda May Kallenstein, which can be viewed on YouTube.
The Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge started watching the mini-series at its June 9 meeting, and will finish the series at its Wednesday, Aug. 11 meeting. The show is free to watch, and refreshments will be served.
A short business meeting for the Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge will take place at the start of the program.