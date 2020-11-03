Two regular volunteers at Badger Prairie Needs Network – Vijaya Kandhadai and Dagny Knight – had a connection that helped get several software projects at the pantry moving forward.
Their husbands, Swami Rajagopalan and Mike Knight are the co-founders of Customer Analytics, an app development company based in Madison. Knight said he, and his staff of 400, help client companies take data and turn it into decisions.
A few years ago, Rajagopalan and Knight had approached Kasieta hoping to connect dots at BPNN to make the pantry’s processes less paper-intensive.
The fact that two BPNN volunteers had husbands who co-owned an app development company was serendipitous on its own. But the added fact a third volunteer - Bob Braier - approached Kasieta wanting to devote his time to helping make the pantry more technologically efficient was an even more remarkable coincidence.
Ultimately, Braier went on to develop three new pieces of software for the food bank that would assist with inventory, volunteer tracking and guest registration.
Braier never charged for development and Rajagopalan covered any of the raw expenses out of Customer Analytics’ budget.
Mike Knight said it was one of the first times the company supported a cause in the United States, stating its charitable efforts are usually focused in Asia and India, such as funding motorized wheelchairs and a school for the deaf.
"Hunger-fighting organizations like ours do not have big tech budgets and world class software like this is beyond our means," BPNN wrote on Facebook. "Thanks Bob and Swami for creating technology that makes our work easier, provides flexibility for future growth, and keeps patron data absolutely secure."