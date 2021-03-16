Martin Shanks is the last remaining finalist in the Oregon Village Board's search for its next administrator.
But the village plans to have Shanks, Poynette’s village administrator, undergo a background check before hiring a successor for Mike Gracz, who is retiring in May after two decades of working for the Village of Oregon.
The City of Verona Police Department will act as an independent third party to conduct Shanks’ background check. If that comes back acceptable, the board could formally hire Shanks at the end of March, Gracz told the Observer on Monday, March 15.
Trustees chose Shanks, a Sun Prairie resident, at their Monday, March 15, meeting from a pool of five frontrunners after conducting interviews with them Friday, March 12. The others are Richard Downey, village administrator in Kronenwetter, Sharon Eveland, city administrator in Clintonville, Daniel Grady, city administrator in Abbotsford and Corey Rheinecker, city manager in Sparta, Illinois.
The Wisconsin-born Shanks told the Observer on Wednesday, March 10, that public administration has been his career of choice since early adulthood.
In addition to putting together the capital improvement plan for Poynette, Shanks said he has almost a decade of experience handling municipal finances, economic development projects that fostered business growth and human resources management.
Coming to Oregon would be a natural and organic transition for Shanks and his growing family, which is why he applied despite enjoying his career in Poynette, he said. He grew up on a farm in Portage, which has a population of around 10,000, like Oregon.
And because a lot of his family was involved in local government, Shanks said he found his calling after earning his undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
A faculty member whom Shanks had a close relationship with set him up with an administrator internship in the Village of Plover. There, he said, he really enjoyed “all the hats you have to wear” in the role.
From there, Shanks went on to earn a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2012. He was then hired as assistant city administrator in Monroe, where he worked for a half a decade and helped oversee a “growth spurt” of businesses there, he said.
The other half has been spent in the Poynette, where Shanks had been an intern six years prior. He said Oregon was the first job he’s applied to since working for Poynette.
“Oregon has a lot going on right now,” Shanks said of his reason for applying. “The village has a lot of community facility programs. That’s exciting.”
“That’s why I got into this profession,” he added.