April 22 is Earth Day. Join the Verona Senior Center for a walk and neighborhood trash clean up. Meet VSC staff at 2 p.m. at the front door of the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Staff ask that you wear a mask.
Senior Center's Earth Day Clean-Up
NealPatten
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most popular
Articles
- Dispute between Sandhill school parents escalates into shots fired incident
- Williams, Murphy, Porco win school board race
- James “Jim” Ginther
- School board election: Read the candidate questionnaires
- Jeffery A. Hvam
- Virginia magazine honors OHS grad
- Ripp-ing through the ranks
- Graduation, prom being planned for VAHS senior class
- The Wine Reserve pops up on Main Street
- Sullivan, Sorg, Croyle win 5-way school board race
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.