It’s difficult to imagine a year disrupting how schools teach students more than 2020.
As Stoughton Area School District superintendent Tim Onsager put it, “education as we know it changed forever.”
He said students, staff and families alike witnessed firsthand the effects of the virtual isolation and lack of face-to-face interactions. During that time, Onsager, now in his second decade leading the district, said he witnessed the selflessness, dedication, and commitment of staff to put “others and our community needs ahead of their own.”
“They reached out to make sure others were all right, they wrapped their arms around our community and provided the stability we all needed (and) they showed up ready to do whatever it took to make sure our students, our families, our community … had what they needed,” he wrote in an email to the Hub. “Because of their actions, we were able to provide not only education opportunities for our students, but also prepare our facilities for the return of students, serve thousands of meals, provide every student a Chromebook (and) provide over 120 hotspots.
We were able to transition from all virtual learning to small groups of face to face, to having K-2 back, to eventually giving all families and students an opportunity to come back face-to-face.”
District director of business services Erica Pickett credited the district’s entire operational team with helping ensure students have a “positive, comprehensive school experience” throughout the year, despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic.
“We were faced with challenges unlike any we had ever seen before (and) these people transitioned, without complaint, to change the way they function in order to continue providing top notch services to our students and staff,” she wrote in an email to the Hub. “With positive attitudes, teamwork and the wellbeing of children at heart, we have been there for our students while they were learning virtually and are ready for those who return in person.”
Sandhill Elementary School interim principal Bob Johnson after the “incredibly difficult” rapid shift to virtual learning last March, staff and students alike have gotten more comfortable with the new formats. He said educators worked to be the “consistent calm in the storm for our children” in the past months, with some working in the building the entire time, and others coming back more recently.
“Now that our educators are back in the building every day, they are able to do even better work to make sure our students are physically, socially, and emotionally safe,” he wrote in an email to the Hub.