Relay for Life Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Mandt Community Center

Cancer survivors start the relay off with the first lap around the Mandt Center during Relay for Life Friday, July 19.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

The Relay For Life of Stoughton-McFarland-Oregon will return in person on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Mandt Park.

This year’s fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will be a day long event starting with a booth at Stoughton Coffee Break Festival at 400 Mandt Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There participants can pick up information, buy luminaria, make donations, play games, and other activities.

At 4:30 p.m. at the ball diamond teams can set up their camps until the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

There will be speakers, the honorary survivor recognition and team recognition. The guest speaker is Dr. Weiguo Cui Ph.D. who is a researcher at the Blood Research Institute in Versiti and an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

At 8 p.m. the luminaria ceremony will begin where participants can walk around the luminaria path and honor friends and family. The event will wrap up at 9:30 p.m.

For information or to support the event visit www.RelayForLife.org/SMOWI or contact Maddie.Petre@cancer.org.

- Mackenzie Krumme at mkrumme@wisconsinmediagroup.com.