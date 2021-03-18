Regina Hirsch

Age: 58
Originally from: Brookfield, Wisconsin
Lived in Stoughton since: 2005
Education: PhD from UW-Madison in the department of Wildlife Ecology, minor in Entomology; M.S. from Yale University in Environmental Studies; B.S. from UW-Madison concentration in Psychology
Occupation: Food Systems Scientist, Strategic Planner and Administrator; Environmental Educator and Consultant; Grant Writer; Yoga Instructor
Employer/job title: Scientist at UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, VP of Operations at Advanced Engines Development Corporation; President of R.M. Hirsch Environmental Consulting
Political experience: Council President, 2020-present; Vice-President of Council 2018-2019. Chair of Parks and Rec Committee (2016-2020), Community Affairs & Council Policy (CA/CP), Utilities Committees, Redevelopment Authority, Finance Committee, Public Safety Committee, Rivers and Trails Task Force.
Other notable affiliations: Founding member and treasurer of Sustainable Stoughton; UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems representative on the State Technical Committee (STC) for Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), USDA; Former Board of Directors for Yahara River Grocery Coop; Vice President & Board Member for Island Birding Corp.; Volunteer cook for The Gathering in Milwaukee (soup kitchen)
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I enjoy working with you and developing sound policies that benefit the whole community. I believe in strategic and sustainable growth that balances the need for more housing options with high quality public safety services and fiscally responsible budgets. Sustainable growth also means increasing parks and trails, skilled labor jobs, and transportation options within our city and commuting to Madison.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
Identifying ways to help local businesses recover during and after the pandemic; identifying and working towards being an inclusive community for BIPOC, LGBTQ, and people with disabilities; safety on highway 51 intersections, and balancing the desire to grow to increase students in our schools with the need to grow sustainably.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
City can maintain promoting the guidelines from the CDC on Facebook and Website and enforcing the rules set by Dane County for businesses. Work with the Wellness Coalition to promote testing and getting vaccinated. Continue to work with businesses on policies to help them recovery, e.g., outside seating.
How would you improve communication about city plans to residents?
City communications consists of website, social media outlets, and City Council meetings being televised and accessed through GotoMeetings. I would advocate for the virtual meeting access to be kept post-pandemic. Council’s new resolution includes two community members on each City committee to garner more participation and ideas from the community.
If the city does not get outside funding for the whitewater park project, how should the city proceed?
The City already has received a number of grants for the Yahara River Park that covers trails, shoreline restoration, and the pedestrian bridge. The city has also done its due diligence in with respect to scientific studies, engineering, and planning to realize a comprehensive Park that will provide economic boost to downtown businesses; increase water quality, fish and wildlife habitat; remediate toxic river sediment; and provide new biking/walking trails and whitewater features. If no additional grant monies are realized, the City will explore all other funding options and choose the one that has the least impact on city residents.
In June, the council passed a resolution aimed to end racial disparities. What are the next steps the city should take to fulfill that goal?
The Community Affairs and Council Policy Committee are in the process of planning community listening sessions for this summer. The City is also assessing internally any racial disparities with our staff and policies, and how the city can be more inclusive with BIPOC businesses with respect to contracts and procurement.
How much should the city prioritize affordable housing?
Affordable housing options should be part of every new development in the City. Affordable housing should not be built on the outskirts or in undesirable areas but integrated within the new neighborhoods; thus creating a truly inclusive community.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Stoughton?
One project I would love to see happen in Stoughton is to outfit all current and future homes and businesses with solar power – creating a net zero electrical energy city.
What is the best thing about Stoughton?
The citizens! This year has shown who Stoughtonites are from supporting local businesses, paying it forward at Dunkin Donuts, finding countless lost dogs and cats, yard signs of support, community support of our essential workers, donations to help families in need, countless volunteers, the list goes on. – YOU are Amazing!