For the first time since 2014, voters in the Oregon School District will head to the polls for a school board primary election.
Josh King, Mary Lokuta, Sheri Pollock and Aaron Zitzelsberger will face off in the primary, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the April 6 election to represent the Village of Oregon on the board. The candidates participated in Oregon Area Progressives’ virtual candidate forum on Feb. 5.
During the general election, district voters will only get to cast ballots for candidates in their district, but for the primary, all district voters can vote.
Area I representative Steve Zach, who has been on the board since 1999 and has been the president since 2016, announced in December will not seek another term.
The last time the district held a primary election was 2014, when Gwen Maitzen and Justin Zander challenged incumbent Wayne Mixdorf to represent Area IV, which comprises the towns of Oregon, Montrose, Brooklyn and Union and the Village of Brooklyn. Maitzen and Mixdorf advanced to the general election, with Maitzen winning. At the time, then-district administrative assistant Jayne Wick said it was the first time in her nearly 15 years with the district there had been a school board primary.
The other open school board seat will be on the April 6 ballot, where incumbent Troy Pankratz faces off against challenger Aaron Heisler to represent Area IV.
All school board terms are for three years.