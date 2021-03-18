Rachel Vasquez

Age: 32
Originally from: Stoughton
Lived in Stoughton since: 2018
Education: Bachelors in Business Administration
Occupation: Software Project Manager
Political experience: Voter activism
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I am running for alder because it is important to me to represent the interests of people in our local government. Government is meant to reflect the people it represents. I hope to inspire other young people to run for City Council or get involved in the community.
What are the most important issues facing the city? COVID-19 is currently the most important issue facing the city.
Ending racial disparities and transitioning towards green energy are the next most important issues.
What should be the city’s priorities for the next two years?
The city’s priority should be on reducing the impact of COVID-19 and prioritizing the quality of life of the people of Stoughton.
How would you improve communication about city plans to residents?
I would create a monthly summary of highlights of what the City Council is working on and approving. This summary would be available on via the City of Stoughton social media as well as in the Stoughton Courier Hub.
If the city does not get outside funding for the whitewater park project, how should the city proceed?
If outside funding is not provided, the city should continue to seek funding in the future.
In June, the council passed a resolution aimed to end racial disparities. What are the next steps the city should take to fulfill that goal?
The city should become an example of monitoring and working to close gaps. Important statistics used to measure racial disparities should be regularly reported. A board should be formed to monitor the goals to end racial disparities.
How much should the city prioritize affordable housing?
Affordable housing should be reviewed and approved when projects are proposed. Affordable housing is important for to provide an opportunity for all people i a community to be able to thrive.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Stoughton?
I would champion a green energy program that people could opt into, to lower household energy costs.
What is the best thing about Stoughton?
The best thing about Stoughton is the nice people.