The StoughtonCARES Coalition, along with six other Dane County organizatons, is hosting a virtual human trafficking presentation at 6:30- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The event will feature two speakers: Roger Baker who is a retired Madison Police Special Victims Unit Detective and Jan Miyasaki, director of Project Respect, a Madison-based organization offering services for survivors of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. The virtual link to the presentation can be found at stoughtoncares.org.
Overall, Baker and Miyasaki will provide an in-depth look at human trafficking in the Dane County area, an StoughtonCARES news release states.
The event is suggested to people 15 years of age or older.
Victims of human trafficking are found across all age, gender, social, ethnic and racial groups, the release states, according to the release.
They often show red flags, including buying goods or services they cannot afford, using restricted and/or scripted communication, physical injuries or signs of abuse, appearing nervous or scared, avoiding eye contact. And victims typically have someone with them at all times, the release states.
For information, visit stoughtoncares.org.