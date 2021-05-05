Traditionally, the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce starts to prepare for the city’s largest festival nine months before it’s set to take place.
But how do you plan for something that might not even happen?
Since September, the Chamber has kept busy trying to make sure there is still a Syttende Mai celebration, while following county and state-wide COVID-19 guidelines. Chamber events and visitor services manager Callie LaPoint said it is all about communication and creativity -- and some early morning reflection.
“I call them my 4 a.m. thoughts,” she told the Hub with a laugh. “When I wake up at 4 a.m. I put notes down on my phone so I remember what to do next and how to make things happen.”
LaPoint and her team sought out other chambers around the nation for ideas to make the three-day event possible -- everything from virtual scavenger hunts and drive-through parades.
She joked that her direct line to a person at Public Health Madison and Dane County to ask the “can we do this,” type of questions, was very helpful.
“It took so much communication, and back and forth, changes, and ‘what ifs’ and ‘how do we do this?’” LaPoint said.
Planning for the festival involves coordinating nonprofits, food vendors, more than 150 volunteers, a six-person Friends of Norwegian Culture Group, businesses, city services, and outside entities such as organizers of the Syttende Mai run/walk.
Since last year’s festival, which brings on average 20,000 people to the city, was cancelled, LaPoint said this year the Chamber essentially planned for three possibilities for this year -- a cancelled event, a traditional event, or a hybrid of some sort.
“We had to ask ourselves, how can our community still get out and celebrate in whatever capacity is allowed?” she said. “I love the tradition this festival has, the homage to Stoughton’s Norwegian history, and the overall support of the community. And it was most important for me to bring that back, in whatever fashion possible.”
There have been numerous state-wide orders related to COVID-19 safety precautions since March, 2020. Most increased or reduced the amount of people who can gather outdoors -- something that directly affects Syttende Mai.
LaPoint said when a new order would come out, she knew it would require conversations with nearly everyone involved with the festival. Once, she sent out an email with a general update, and two hours later a new order came out, changing their procedures and plans.
And although the planning is different this year-- LaPoint was still finalizing food vendor plans a few weeks ago when it’s usually done in January -- she is confident things will come together. She encourages everyone to use the Stoughton Syttende Mai festival website, as things are still changing and it will have the most up to date information.