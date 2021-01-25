Sept. 17
12:59 a.m. A 21 year old man was arrested for fleeing and eluding police officers after he sped off during a traffic stop after speeding on Hwy. 18-151. The man reached speeds of 120 miles per hour before police stopped the pursuit for safety reasons; he was later found by an officer on the way to his home and was taken into custody.
11:13 a.m. A woman called police to inform them she would be celebrating her wedding in Tollefson Park this weekend, with a permit from the city to be there, in case complaints were called in.
1:25 p.m. A man reported being scammed out of $400 after falling for a scammer posing as his pastor, who asked for him to purchase two $200 Walgreens gift cards and provide the card information.
3:20 p.m. A juvenile boy was found waving a fake gun around on the old Verona Area High School property, where he could also be heard saying, “I have a gun.” After police determined it was safe to approach him, he admitted to spray-painting a fake gun black to make it look real. Officers turned the boy over to a parent.
Sept. 18
10:54 a.m. A woman reported her Social Security number had been fraudulently used to apply for unemployment benefits. The claim was denied, and the woman did not suffer any financial loss. Police also took two other calls that day for scam behavior, one where a scammer was able to remotely access a woman’s computer and move her money in her online banking system, and another where a man’s Gmail account was hacked and used to illegally solicit money.
6:01 p.m. A woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint by two men, one of which she knew, who took off with her phone.
Sept. 19
1:38 p.m. A man on the 500 block of Goldenrod Circle reported seeing a man in his late 50s who did not live in the cul de sac repeatedly riding his mountain bike around it and playing music. The man told police he was concerned because the man gives off “creepy child molester” vibes. Police told him to call back when the man is back in the area.
Sept. 20
5:03 p.m. A 34 year old man and a 31 year old woman were cited for disorderly conduct after they confronted three teenage boys over riding their bikes in the middle of Nine Mound Road and Paoli Street. Officers determined one of the adults had started an argument with the teenagers, while the other one displayed a baseball bat while making verbal threats.
Sept. 23
5:19 p.m. Police disposed of a dead raccoon in a yard on the 300 block of Amanda Way that “had been acting weird prior to death.”
Sept. 24
4:46 p.m. Police used life-saving measures on a 58 year old Middleton man who was thought to have overdosed in the Market No. 5 parking lot. City of Middleton police had asked Verona officers to keep an eye out for the man, who was thought to be suicidal and had an active warrant for violating a 72-hour no contact order. The man was taken to a hospital by Fitch-Rona EMS.
Sept. 25
3:10 p.m. A man reported two children riding Segways had attempted to pull one of his political signs out of his yard on the 700 block of Edward Street. This is the second time he has reported that someone has tried to pull political signs out of his yard.
3:46 p.m. Three men were reported to have stolen close to $720 from the Festival Foods liquor department.
3:51 p.m. A 14 year old girl driving a moped was cited for operating without a license and expired registration after she ran a stoplight at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Nine Mound Road. The girl told police that she thought she could drive a moped on the road without a license.
Sept. 26
5:25 p.m. A 44 year old man assaulted another man in the parking lot of Casey’s Gas Station over a driving incident. The 44 year old man punched the other man in the head and face four times and tried to take his phone to prevent him from calling 911, before fleeing the scene.
Sept. 27
3:17 a.m. A driver was given an OWI after Dane County Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle had crashed into a field before becoming disabled in the intersection of Hwy. 69 and Locust Drive. Subsequent investigation found that a passenger in the vehicle had suffered a severe hand injury after a firework exploded in the vehicle while it was moving.
Oct. 2
6 p.m. Two 12 year old boys were warned for attempting to cook steaks on a cookie sheet over a fire near the Verona Area High School soccer building. A fire was not active upon police arrival, and officers tracked down the two boys using a nearby Kwik Trip receipt.
Oct. 4
5:51 p.m. Police put out a dumpster fire on the 100 block of Paoli Street. Officers asked the crowd of people filming the fire with their smartphones if any of them knew how the fire started, but none said they did.
Oct. 5
4:04 p.m. An employee from the Kwik Trip on Wildcat Way reported a suspicious person attempting to hug an employee.
Oct. 7
6:25 p.m. Three 12 year old boys were counseled for their actions after making two younger girls, ages 10 and 7, uncomfortable when they asked for their phone number and where they went to school while at a playground. The boys explained they were trying to be friendly but were apologetic.
Oct. 10
11:19 a.m. Police responded to a report of a woman illegally setting up a recall petition for Gov. Tony Evers in the parking lot of Hometown Community Park and unlawfully putting signs in the city’s right-of-way. The man who reported the woman had pulled up some of her signs in the city’s right-of-way prior to police arrival. Officers instructed the woman on where she could legally post her signs.
6:32 p.m. A man on the 600 block of Whalen Road reported that his Trump political sign had been stolen out of his front yard. This was the second time a Trump political sign had been taken, the man told officers.
Oct. 14
11:39 p.m. A woman was cited for a noise disturbance after her downstairs neighbor reported her for yelling and stomping on the floor. Upon police arrival, the woman told officers that she was yelling at her neighbor for contaminating her air and water.
Oct. 15
2:48 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious man who was seen following a 12 year old boy on his bike with his car. Officers spoke to the man, who advised he was following his son who was biking to his friend’s house for the first time by himself.
Oct. 16
3:36 p.m. A 23 year old man was warned not to be in the neighborhood near Elderberry Drive after he was reported to be repeatedly driving by a specific house with a loud exhaust during the last three days. The man told police he was contemplating apologizing to a 16 year old girl who was considered to be a victim from an incident he was involved with in 2019. The girl told police she did not want to hear from the man.
Oct. 18
8:25 p.m. A 37 year old man was cited for his second OWI after his girlfriend called police asking for him to be removed from her home. The man left before officers arrived on scene, but he was stopped as he was leaving the complex and was found to be intoxicated.
Oct. 19
10:46 a.m. Two boys were warned for their behavior after admitting they had been lighting off smoke bombs in the parking lot of Salem United Church of Christ.
10:53 a.m. A man on the 200 block of Todd Street reported someone had scattered landscaping rocks throughout his driveway and front yard. He wasn’t sure if they had been placed there intentionally, or if they’d fallen off of a truck that could have taken a sharp right turn near his property.
Oct. 20
2:13 p.m. An employee from the Verona Area School District’s human resources office called to report a disturbance involving a former employee. The district claimed the employee, who had been fired, had not returned a master key for the high school; the man claimed he had sent it by mail. Police directed the man to legal resources he could use if the district sued him for the cost of having the high school rekeyed.
2:48 p.m. Three people reported seeing two teenage girls steal a “Back the Blue” sign out of a yard on the 600 block of Nine Mound Road, and then almost cause a collision as they took off. The owner of the property said that a similar sign had been stolen from his property earlier this month.
3:43 p.m. A woman is out $4,000 after she was scammed into buying gift cards and providing card information over the phone.
Oct. 22
11:38 a.m. A 15 year old girl was cited for driving without a license, and her mother was warned for letting her daughter drive without a valid driver’s license.
Oct. 25
1 a.m. Employees at the Kwik Trip on Wildcat Way called police about a man in the parking lot having a medical emergency. Officers found the man, a 53 year old from Michigan, who said he had been driving for 18 hours straight and had been on his way to Los Angeles. The man also advised police he had suffered a stroke three weeks ago, but advised he was just tired and refused EMS.
Oct. 26
4:19 p.m. Two women engaged in a “stand-off” with one another on the one-way road in the cemetery for 45 minutes as they waited for the other to move out of the way. Police spoke to the woman going the wrong way and asked to move her vehicle to the side so that the other could pass.
Oct. 27
6:44 p.m. A man was cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a bag at a teenage Culver’s employee.
Nov. 1
1:52 a.m. A 41 year old man was cited for his first OWI after being stopped near Locust Drive and Hwy. 151 for operating without headlights on. He was also cited for having a passenger under the age of 16 in his vehicle.
Nov. 2
9:39 a.m. A man reported the driver’s side window of his vehicle had been smashed out during the middle of the night as it was parked on the side of the road in front of his home on the 700 block of Arbor Vitae Place. Police determined his vehicle could have been side-swiped by another vehicle based on scratch marks on his vehicle.
Nov. 3
7:46 a.m. Police made multiple stops at the city’s two polling locations at City Hall and the Verona Public Library to check in on poll worker staff and attend to any issues they might be having. Poll workers repeatedly reported no issues throughout Election Day.
Nov. 5
1:34 p.m. A woman requested extra patrol around her home after seeing Snapchat messages referencing her home and potential retaliation because of her son’s involvement in a homicide investigation.
9:10 p.m. A 33 year old Madison man was cited for his first OWI offense after being seen driving over a curb and speeding past officers near Enterprise Drive and Silent Street.
Nov. 6
9:46 p.m. A man was cited for stealing alcohol from the Kwik Trip on Wildcat Way. The man and a friend were located by a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy, and the stolen alcohol was found on the seat next to a passenger. The driver of the vehicle was also cited for operating with a revoked license.
Nov. 7
6:31 p.m. A 44 year old woman was cited for her first OWI after Walgreen’s employees reported an intoxicated person in the parking lot. The child who was in the vehicle with her at the time was returned to a parent.
Nov. 10
8:30 a.m. Police are attempting to identify four teenage boys who damaged a water fountain at Harriet Park, causing a loss of $700. A public works employee said the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 7, with security camera footage showing the teenagers.
Nov. 11
12:49 p.m. A woman called to discuss her concerns with the homes in her neighborhood that did not have visible house numbers, and was worried for emergency situations and package deliveries. Police encouraged her to talk to her neighbors on social media about the issue.
6:02 p.m. A man was booked into the Dane County Jail after he was found to be violating his bond conditions when a Taco Bell employee reported him walking through the drive-thru having breathing difficulties. His bond conditions listed he could not consume alcohol. EMS transported the man to Meriter Hospital for medical clearance before he was transferred to the jail.
Nov. 12
1:54 a.m. Two women were cited for trespassing after one woman used a key she had never returned to a former landlord to access a basement storage unit. Police seized the keys from the women and informed building management that the department had them.
Nov. 18
12:18 a.m. A woman reported that a coworker had given her an edible food laced with marijuana that had caused her to go to the emergency room. It was not clear whether her coworker had disclosed to her that the food had marijuana in it or not.
3:38 p.m. Police responded to a report of a baby being left in a car at Festival Foods. Upon arrival, officers determined that the child was a seven year old who was playing a video game, and that the child’s mother had quickly run into the store to get something.
5:34 p.m. A citizen complained about how long the Culver’s drive-thru line was, claiming it was going to cause a traffic issue. An officer checked the business and didn’t see any safety concerns happening at the time.