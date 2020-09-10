in park
Fitchburg police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the identity and cause of death of a man found dead at Hatchery Hill Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, officers responded to a call to the park, 3035 Cahill Main, for an adult male who was not breathing and did not have a pulse, a Fitchburg Police Department news release states.
The preliminary investigation indicates he had been deceased for some time before being found. There is not believed to be any danger to the public, according to the news release.