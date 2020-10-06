Verona Area School District staff will start offering “plus” supplemental options for students starting no later than Monday, Nov. 9.
In a presentation on the reopening plan to the Verona Area Board of Education on Monday, Oct. 5, superintendent Dean Gorrell said opportunities will include counseling and hands-on class activities for small groups such as welding or certified nursing assistant clinicals. Those will start for the second quarter of the school year, he said.
Those “plus options” will be optional for students, are not a replacement for core instruction and will not be graded.
The small groups will be limited by capacity requirements outlined by Public Health Madison and Dane County, which limit indoor activities to 10 students at one time and outdoor activities to 25.
Not all “plus” opportunities will be offered right away, Gorrell said. He added that students who are the most vulnerable will be the first to be offered supplemental support. Those include students who are homeless, are English language learners, are not connecting virtually or struggling academically or are not engaging with staff.