Age: 40
Family: Wife; Sara, Kids; Harrison (8), Everett (6)
Originally from: Germany, then Fitchburg, WI
Lived in Verona since: 2012
Education: BS Zoology and Psychology (UW-Madison), Doctorate of Physical Therapy (UW-Madison)
Occupation: Brewer
Employer/job title: Hop Haus Brewing Company/Owner
Political experience: none
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I am running to help our great city reach its potential. To be a voice for businesses, an advocate for residents, a steward for the environment and a fiscally responsible member of the council.
In July, the council passed a resolution to decrease the effects of institutionalized racism. What are the next steps the city should take to fulfill that goal?
Next steps should include reassessing our hiring practices. Hiring policies that promote equity and diversity start with actively engaging and reaching candidates from different population segments. Creating a culture that values diversity must begin with the goal of having a workforce that mirrors the diversity of the Verona residents.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
Tackling the substantial yet crucial task of creating a vibrant and thriving downtown area that residents can be proud of that also draws non-residents to our great city.
Planning and executing a strategic growth plan that takes into account how these decisions will affect the city’s finances and therefore also affect resident’s taxes, at the same time making decisions that take into account the environmental impact of this growth.
Finally, prioritizing communication with residents, which includes greater governmental transparency and accountability.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
Continuing to offer free/fast COVID testing and, if possible, opening a mass vaccination site in Verona would help increase the safety of our citizens. Also, as a business owner, knowing that the city supports its businesses (grants/loans or regulatory alterations) was very helpful in getting through the past year during the pandemic.
How should the city prioritize how it develops going forward?
A shift from developments on the edges of town to a focus on strategic and well-thought-out redevelopment of our downtown corridor that allows all stakeholders to reap the benefits. Creating a welcoming space for mixed use buildings, outdoor patios, accessible and safe pedestrian walkways that allow our citizens to gather as neighbors.
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing?
Creating affordable housing options for those in the local workforce (such as educators) would promote inclusion and allow those who work in Verona to live in Verona. Also, creating housing options for lifelong Verona residents who are on a fixed income and continue to see their property taxes increase.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Verona?
An energetic and prosperous downtown with room for public spaces that would host concerts and festivals. Mixed use buildings that would be home to affordable apartments/condos and house an eclectic assortment of shops, restaurants, and arts/entertainment.
What is the best thing about Verona?
Our residents! Our citizen’s unwavering support of their local, home-grown businesses makes me proud to call Verona home. The sense of community pride that is displayed by our residents gives me hope and energy to tackle some of our biggest (and potentially most rewarding) challenges.