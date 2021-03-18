Age:56
Family: Single
Originally from: Madison
Education: High school diploma, some college
Occupation: Owner, Stoton Cycle
Employer: Self-employed
Political experience: Member of Stoughton River and Trails Task Force since 2014, District 2 Alder since 2018, Chair of Parks and Rec committee.
Other notable affiliations: Endorsed by Stoughton Area Dems and Progressives, member of Madison Area Transportation Planning Board Citizen Advisory Committee.
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I feel that my 25 years experience as a downtown Stoughton business owner and resident gives me a valuable perspective that informs my views about a city that I love and hope to help grow in a smart and sustainable way.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
I believe that the most important issues are continued smart and sustainable growth and development that offers opportunities for all ages, incomes, and families.
What should be the city’s priorities for the next two years?
We should continue to focus on riverfront and railroad corridor redevelopment and revitalization.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
We should encourage the continued observance of health department recommendations and offer facilities for vaccination sites so people can be vaccinated when the shots are available. I would encourage people to shop locally and to support and promote local agencies and organizations that support people affected by the impacts of COVID 19.
How would you improve communication about city plans to residents?
I would make sure that all methods of communication used by the city are updated, easily accessible, and user friendly.
If the city does not get outside funding for the whitewater park project, how should the city proceed?
The city should continue to seek grants and move forward when funding is available.
In June, the council passed a resolution aimed to end racial disparities. What are the next steps the city should take to fulfill that goal?
We should support and promote diversity on boards, committees, council, and in city services. I would support the creation of an ad hoc committee on racial disparities to ensure that the voices and concerns of all members of our community are heard.
How much should the city prioritize affordable housing?
We need to make sure that we have an affordable, attractive supply of housing that is available to young families.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Stoughton?
I would immediately proceed with the extension of the Lower Yahara River Trail from downtown Stoughton to Madison.
What is the best thing about Stoughton?
Our quaint, historic, vibrant and attractive downtown which remains vibrant because of our friendly, caring, and supportive community.