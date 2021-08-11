The enrollment crunch the Oregon School District has been preparing for might not be quite as imminent as expected.
That was the message at the school board meeting on Monday, July 12, where Nick Johnson, assistant planner with M.D. Roffers Consulting, gave an update on the group’s district growth and enrollment projections. That comes with the backdrop of the district considering a future referendum to address growth and school capacities.
Among the main takeaways were that planners believe the district will remain below enrollment capacity for another decade and that it should begin planning to build a new middle school between 2025 and 2030. The group’s previous projections from 2017 had the district exceeding capacity between 2025-30.
District business manager Andy Weiland said he was pleased with the report.
“The growth is a little bit less of a pace than what was previously projected, which is good, because quite honestly, I think it would have taxed us a little bit,” he said. “Good, sustained growth for the next 15 years is a good thing.”
The group predicts the district will increase resident student enrollment from around 3,500 today to around 4,800 in 2035. Of the 35% increase, the “vast majority” will come from the City of Fitchburg or Village of Oregon, Johnson said.
“It’s a very large increase of students,” he said.
Still, it’s not quite the increase that the group predicted a few years ago. District consultant Mark Roffers’ 2017 student enrollment projections for 2020 were off by 874, with a projected enrollment of 4,442 and an actual number of 3,568. Roffers also predicted the district would have 1,923 new resident students by 2030 – the latest estimate has shifted down considerably to 840.
There were several reasons for the “significant differences” between the numbers, Johnson said, including an unexpected decline in birth rates and lower than anticipated student-per-housing unit numbers in area developments.
Another factor was some new developments — Terravessa in Fitchburg, in particular — didn’t begin as soon as they had expected, Johnson said.
“We expected Terravessa to break ground at the end of 2017, when in fact it didn’t start developing until the end of 2019,” he said. “Our 2017 projections had about 500 housing units and about 150 students from that neighborhood — in 2020, there were about 125 housing units and only 20 students.”
School planners should expect the number of students per household to be lower than in the past, Johnson said, and that a “majority of year 2035 homes are already built.”
“Almost every school district requires a fair amount of new housing growth to simply maintain student enrollments,” he said. “The districts we’ve worked with that have medium housing growth are just seeing declining enrollment. You really need a lot of housing growth to produce new students.”
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said it was important for district officials to have the latest information and advice, given the planning for a potential referendum and new middle school.
“We know since 2017 many things have changed, and it’s really important we have a strong grasp on the growth of our community,” she said. “Just to put it into the broader context of all our future planning, and the importance of understanding our population growth projections in order to do that in a wise and fiscally responsible way.”
Rapid growth in Fitchburg
Planners and developers remain “really optimistic “ about new housing, Johnson said, particularly in the northern part of the City of Fitchburg and the Village of Oregon.
He expected around 95% of new housing units within the district to come from either the City of Fitchburg or villages of Brooklyn and Oregon. Development at The Bergamont and the Highlands of Netherwood are projected to generate higher student-per-housing than the Fitchburg neighborhoods, Johnson said, mainly because they are more single-family homes.
In Fitchburg, almost 60% of new housing units in the city since 2017 have been in the Oregon School District, and he said that’s expected to continue.
“We expect Fitchburg to plan most of their development on the U.S. Hwy. 14 corridor (and) around 67% of new housing units in the district over the next 15 years will be in the City of Fitchburg, with most of those being multi-family units,” Johnson said.
By 2035, the City of Fitchburg could have more housing units in OSD than the Village of Oregon does, he said. This year, Oregon has around double Fitchburg’s amount.
“That really speaks a lot to the location we’ve selected for growth within our community and where those schools would be located,” said board member Ahna Bizjak.
Roffers predicts a K-12 enrollment increase of 1,264 by 2035, including an additional 670 K-4 students, nearly 400 of which are expected from Fitchburg. Given that increase, Forest Edge Elementary would reach capacity around 2030
For the middle school grades, Roffers predicts that by 2035, the district will have 181 additional OSD resident grades 5-6 students and 142 grades 7-8 students. Oregon High School will have an additional 271 resident students by 2035, leaving it well within building capacity.
Development trends
Roffers predicts the district will grow by slightly more than 6,000 new housing units over the next 15 years – around 410 a year.
While that seems like a huge number, the district has averaged around 400 a year the past four years – around 65% of those being multi-family homes, Johnson said.
“It’s really just a continuation of the trends we’ve seen over the last four years,” he said.
As of this March, Fitchburg’s Terravessa neighborhood had 125 housing units — mostly multi-family — with around 1,400 expected by the development’s build-out phase in 2035.
“We expect quite a large number of students to come out of the Terravessa neighborhood,” Johnson said.
In Brooklyn, new housing has been concentrated in the northern part of village, he said, in smaller scale single family subdivisions; around 80% single-family homes.
“We don’t expect any large Veridian or Terravessa-style development to happen in Brooklyn,” he said. “Housing there is really geared toward family buyers who want that small town feel.”
Three developments in Oregon – The Bergamont, Oregon Parks and the Highlands of Netherwood Knoll – are expected to be filled by around 2030, Johnson said, as part of an “interesting shift” in the village, with most residential development focused on the north and northwest parts of the next decade or so.
“After 2030, it accelerates east of U.S. Hwy. 14, near the Hwy. 138 interchange,” he said.