The Oregon Youth Wrestling Club had three champions crowned at the WWF Youth State Tournament on Saturday, March 7, in Wisconsin Dells.
Winning state titles were third-grader Alec Brenner (80 pounds), fourth-grader Sophia Soumphonphakdy (95 pounds) and sixth-grader Cade Aaberg (100).
Oregon had five of its 12 wrestlers placed at state. Olivia Soumphonphakdy, a fourth-grader, finished second place at 85 pounds and seventh-grader Even Fahey took fifth place at 91 pounds.
“We ended up with some great results as a team,” Oregon coach Chad Niday said. “Most of our non-placers won one or more matches during the competition, but came up a little short of the podium in large brackets of 30-plus kids.”
The Wisconsin Wrestling Federation and newly created Wisconsin Wrestling League offered events outside of Dane County over the winter that allowed athletes to compete with the proper safety protocols in place. Niday said Oregon had around 35 out of a usual number of around 70 athletes training and competing over the winter.
“We really look forward to getting back to normal next season with our large group,” he said.