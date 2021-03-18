The Oregon Community Swim Club finished ninth out of 41 teams at the Wisconsin 12 and under state championship on Saturday, March 7.
The club has had 10 straight top-10 finishes in the 12 and under state championships.
“This is a unique accomplishment in that OCSC is nowhere near being one of the bigger teams in an organization that has featured over 60 clubs,” OCSC coach Jim Lohmeier said.
He attributed the ongoing success to the quality of the youths involved, a sound and systematic approach, and a solid plan to give the athletes a fun and rewarding experience while helping them to grow into leaders.
The Tiger Sharks came one point away from repeating as Division 2 state champions for middle-sized club teams. The Woodson YMCA club team clipped Oregon for the Division 2 state title, 543-542.
Lohmeier said the Tiger Sharks overachieved this season, all things considered.
“We have always had to overcome pool space and time challenges and this year, with the pandemic and Dane County shutdowns, the situation was greatly exacerbated,” he said. “But the athletes were so happy when they did get to swim and they made every practice count. We also had to deal with lower numbers of teammates because of numbers per group restrictions from the county.
“The talent and excellence of this club means that the end of one season only ushers in the next season, and makes all of us associated with this group excited that we will work harder to recapture our mid-size team Division 2 title.” Lohmeier continued.
The 11-12 year-old boys state team of Max Garbacz, Levi Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Gavin Vordermann. The 11-12 girls team featured Alyse Block, Molly Hoppe, Rylee Olson and Addison Sipe and the 10 and under girls team was led by Baya Burke, Ella Kavanaugh, Reese Kavanaugh and Melanie Tereba.
The 10 and under boys team had members Nate Josephs, Jake Siget, Theo Schneider and Brandon Tereba and finished with 542 points to secure ninth place overall.
Block led the way with her second state title in the 50-yard freestyle, second place finishes in the 100 free and 100 fly, third place finishes in the 50 back and 50 butterfly and a fourth-place finish in the 200 backstroke. That performance added up to 101 of the Sharks points.
“Coach Sarah, (Acker), and I are so proud of Alyse,” Lohmeier said. “She led the way with her exceptional effort, great attitude and leadership for all her teammates.”
The other Sharks scoring in double figures for the team were Hoppe, 88 points, Josephs, 74 points, Siget, 69 points, Garbacz, 34 points and Burke, 20 points.
The relays did well too. The 11-12 boys took seventh in the 200 free relay and ninth in both free relays, (200 and 400).
The 11-12 girls relays took 10th, 12th and 14th in those same three events. The 10 and under girls were 15th and 17th in their two relays, even though with a 7-year old, an 8-year old, a 9-year old and a 10-year old, they were by far the youngest team in their races. In the boys 10 and under division, the team had relays with fifth and sixth-place finishes.