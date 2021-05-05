Oregon Community Swim Club athlete Finnley Conklin was recognized by Wisconsin Swimming as the Age Group Male Swimmer of the Year the week of April 18.
This comes after a season in which Conklin, an eighth-grader at Edgewood, has won six gold medals and the high-point trophy at the State Championship Swim Meet and four more gold medals in Florida at the National Elite Showcase Meet.
He now has the third-fastest 50, 100 and 200 yard-breaststroke times for a 13-14 year-old boys in state history, as well as the fastest 100-meter, and second-fastest 50-and 200-meter breast times. Currently, he is top-ranked nationally in 13-14 boys’ 50-yard breast and 50-meter breast and is third in the 100-meter breast, eighth in the 200-meter breast, ninth in the 100-yard breast and 19th in the 200-yard breast.
Oregon Community Swim Club coach Jim Lohmeier said the best is yet to come for Conklin.
“Finnley has achieved all of this during a pandemic which has limited practice times and the number of meets we can get in,” Lohmeier said. “With more and more opportunities and his incredible work ethic, he should still get significantly faster.”
Among his goals for this season are chasing down state records in the 13-14 boys’ 100 and 200
breaststroke for both yards, (short course), and meters, (long course swum in a 50-meter, instead of a 25-yard pool.
The long course records are held by KT Lee and are about 30 years old and the short course records are held by former Door County Y and current University of Minnesota National Champion Max McHugh.
“Achieving his goals will be no small feat,” said Lohmeier. “KT swam at USC in the 90s and Max just won the NCAA titles in both the 100 and 200 breast. But Finnley has a level head, a big heart and unique talent so we all get excited every time he races.”