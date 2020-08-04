Gary Kalscheur, one of the founding members of Oregon Youth Baseball, passed away July 18 at the age of 65.
Nicknamed “Kooch,” Kalscheur was born April 13, 1955, in Madison. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1973 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin.
Kalscheur married Jann Faust on Aug. 25, 1979. The couple settled in Oregon and raised two sons, Ben and Matt.
In addition to helping start Oregon Youth Baseball, Kalscheur coached and umpired in the league.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, mother Luana, daughter-in-law, Gabriela, granddaughter Elise, father-in-law Keith and siblings Kathy, Dave, Bill, and Karen. He was preceded in death by his father Don and mother-in-law Jane.
A private family service was held at Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care in Oregon on July 24. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to the family or Oregon Youth Baseball.