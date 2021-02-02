The Oregon High School wrestling team had four wrestlers finish in the top two in their weight classes at the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam regional on Saturday, Jan. 30, to qualify for the sectional.
Oregon sophomore Brandon Little went 3-0 to win a regional championship at 138 pounds, and sophomore Seth Niday (152), sophomore Preston Collins (182) and junior Tyler Wald (195) finished second in their weight class.
After a first-round bye, Little defeated Sun Prairie’s Ryan Rivest, 7-0. In the championship match, he defeated Monona Grove/McFarland’s Evan Rettkowski, 9-6.
“Brandon had to get down to his weight and regionals was the first time,” Oregon coach Ned Lease said. “He was fantastic.”
Niday breezed to a 20-7 major decision over Portage’s Spencer Andrews in a semifinal match. He then lost a title match to Monona Grove/McFarland’s Zachary Gunderson, 6-1. Niday took second place based on a previous win over Andrews.
“I think Brandon and Seth have a great shot (of advancing to state) in their brackets,” Lease said.
Collins went 2-1 in the regional. He opened the regional with a pin of Sin Prairie’s Caleb Hawen in 27 seconds and pinned DeForest’s Mitch Hahn in 3:45. In the championship match, Collins was pinned by Stoughton’s John Harman in 46 seconds, and was awarded second place after beating Hahn in a previous match.
Wald went 3-1 at the regional at 195. He pinned Monona Grove/McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre in 1:04 in a quarterfinal match. In a semifinal match, Stoughton senior Rudy Detweiler beat him in a technical fall in 3:12. Wald bounced back to pin DeForest’s Jagger Lokken in 4:18 in a third-place match. He then pinned Beaver Dam’s Kaden Reabe in 52 seconds in a second-place match.
It marked the first time Wald had wrestled at 195 this season.
Oregon’s Ramiro Ramos (120) and Cooper King (170) each finished in third place. John Ruth (160) took fourth and Alex Vieaux (145) and Alois McKarns (heavyweight) each placed fifth. King pinned Beaver Dam’s Keegan Jacobs in 1:32 in a third-place match. DeForest’s Koby Prellwitz pinned Ruth in a third-place match in 1:56.