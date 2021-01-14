Wrestling practice in Oregon has looked much different the past two weeks. There’s no contact, but the Panthers are gearing up for a return to the mat with a shortened season.
The Oregon High School wrestling team got the go-ahead for a shortened season with two multi-team duals scheduled — the most allowed under WIAA rules — with the regional tournament set for Saturday, Jan. 30.
“I know there is a notion out there that any competition will be good,” Oregon coach Ned Lease said. “Our kids are competitors and want to perform at the highest level they can without any excuses.”
Lease said some of the Panther wrestlers have competed on club teams and wrestled in tournaments out of state. Even though Oregon has a young team, Lease doesn’t expect a big learning curve once the Panthers get back on the mat in competition this week.
“It’s an old hat,” he said. “They will get out there and after the first five or 20 seconds it will come back and after that first one (match) they will just want more.”
Oregon returns five sectional qualifiers from last season, led by sophomore Seth Niday and Brandon Liddle, who were both one spot away from qualifying for state last year.
Niday (31-11) won a championship at 152 pounds at the Mid-States Classic tournament last year and finished second at the Badger Conference tournament. He suffered a concussion in his second-place sectional match and lost 17-2.
“He’s been excited and chomping at the bit to get some in-state matches,” Lease said.
Liddle went 30-15 at 126 last year and took third in the sectional.
The other sectional qualifiers back for the Panthers are xxx Cooper King, Karl Brooks and Tyler Wald. King is expected to wrestle at 170 this year after competing at 160 last year. The Panthers will be strong in the middle weights.
Brooks is expected to wrestle at 170 and John Ruth will wrestle again at 160. King and Ruth had wrestle-offs for several tournaments at 160 last year, but this year Lease said both will be in the lineup.
“They are both varsity-caliber wrestlers for any other team in the area and they were at the same weight,” Lease said of King and Ruth.
Wald, who competed at 182 last season, will be a fixture in the upper weights.
Lease said Wald has become a more vocal leader this year.
“When it comes to the dual meets, we may have to move guys up a weight class to complete some weights,” he said. “It’s the nature of the beast.”
The Panthers finished 11th out of 15 teams with 108 points at the Badger Conference tournament last year. Stoughton won its sixth consecutive conference title and 41st overall with 326 points. Badger Conference athletic directors agreed not to host any league duals this season and they will not crown a conference champion.
The state tournament will not be hosted at the Kohl Center like is done traditionally because of the Public Health and Madison Dane County order No. 11 that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and outdoor gatherings to 25 or less.
The WIAA is planning to have different sites to host the state tournament. There are 10 regional and sectional sites still needed for the tournament. The WIAA is seeking schools to host the Division 1 state tournament.
Lease said wrestling teams aren’t even sure if the format where the top two in each weight class advance to state, to form a 16-man bracket will remain this season.
He said the WIAA may just have the sectional champion advance to state for an eight-person bracket so the state tournament can be completed in one day.