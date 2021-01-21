A return to contact for the Oregon High School wrestling team proved to be a challenge with a short-handed team in a season-opening double dual at Baraboo on Friday, Jan. 15.
Oregon forfeited six weight classes in both matches against Beaver Dam and Baraboo. The Golden Beavers knocked off the Panthers 52-18 and the Thunderbirds toppled Oregon 70-0.
Beaver Dam 52, Oregon 18
The Panthers won three matches in a loss to Beaver Dam.
At 170 pounds, Cooper King pinned Beaver Dam’s Keegan Jacobs in 46 seconds. Jacob Yeakley (182) pinned the Golden Beavers’ Brandon Esser in 1 minute. The Panthers forfeited at 106, 113, 126, 132 and 138. The Golden Beavers forfeited at 120. There were double forfeits at 152 and 195.
Oregon’s Ramiro Ramos (120) won by forfeit.
Baraboo 70, Oregon 0
The Thunderbirds posted six pins and Oregon forfeited six weight classes in a dual loss to the Thunderbirds.
Oregon wrestlers were in control of a couple of matches before Baraboo battled back to win. John Ruth (170) led Baraboo’s Luke Statz 5-1 after two periods before Statz came back to pin him in 4:51.
Ramos led Baraboo’s Camdon Schultz 17-5, but couldn’t close out the win. Schultz came back to pin Ramos in 5:50.