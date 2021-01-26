Oregon sophomore Seth Niday showed why he is an up-and-coming wrestler at 152 pounds on Friday, Jan. 22, posting two pins in a double dual at Fort Atkinson High School.
Niday wrestled his scratch weight, the lowest amount of weight he can wrestle at so he will be allotted to weigh in at 155 at the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam regional this weekend with no penalty.
“He’s been penned up for three or four months,” Oregon coach Ned Lease said. “He has a lot of wrestling experience, and when you are wrestling at your lowest weight, you have a big advantage.”
Oregon (0-4) dropped the double dual to Kenosha Christian Life (69-12) and Fort Atkinson (66-12).
It’s been a challenge for the Panthers to fill a full lineup with some wrestlers not making weight. During practices at Oregon High School, contact is prohibited so most of the time is spent on conditioning, working on stances and circling an opponent.
“We have to work as hard as we can in between those rules,” Lease said. “It’s amazing how much they have improved in three wekes.
Kenosha Christian Life 69, Oregon 12
The Panthers won two matches in a dual meet loss to Kenosha Christain Life on Jan. 22.
Niday pinned Harley Rivera, and senior Karl Brooks (182) won on a pin.
Oregon forfeited at 106, 113, 126, 132, 138.
In one of the closest matches, Oregon’s Cooper King lost a nail-biter to Kenosha Christian Life’s Carl Travis 7-6.
King trailed 2-0 after the first period. He came through with a reversal to tie the match at 2-2. Travis came through with an escape late in the second period to take a 3-2 lead.
King battled back and with a takedown with 1:01 left in the second tied the match at 4-4. He started the third period tied at 6-6 but allowed Travis to escape and tried to pull off a takedown in the final minute.
Fort Atkinson 66, Oregon 12
Oregon posted two wins, but one match that caught Lease’s attention was an 8-1 loss by Brooks.
Lease said Brooks wrestled the match of the dual meet against Fort Atkinson’s Thomas Wilkins, a multi-time state qualifier. Brooks took the match to three periods.
“That was the best match in this building bar none,” he said.
Brooks also made his scratch weight at 182, so he will have three additional pounds to work with to make weight for the regional.
“He’s a perfect example with only two weeks of wrestling how much he has improved,” Lease said of Brooks.
Niday pinned Fort Atkinson’s Cesar Valadez in 1:27. It marked the 33rd win of Niday’s career and has him on vtrack to reach the 100 career win milestone likely some time next season. King (170) pinned Fort Atkinson’s Einrich Otte in 3:47.
Regional
Oregon High School’s wrestling team will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam regional at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The Panthers will look to qualify more than the five for sectionals they did last year.
The four returning sectional qualifiers looking to make a return trip are Niday, King, Brooks and Tyler Wald, who is making the jump up to 220 after wrestling at 182 last season. Niday has received honorable mention in the division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling.com state rankings.
“We want to win and advance,” Lease said.
For the individual tournament, the top two wrestlers in each weight class from each of the 16 regionals will advance to the one of the four sectionals per division, equating to eight qualifiers per weight class advancing to each sectional. The top two finishers at each weight class from each of the four sectionals will then advance to the state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The WIAA eliminated the team sectional dual meets this year because of its COVID-19 protocols that limit wrestling events to one per week. Instead, each of a school’s individual sectional qualifiers will score points at the sectional, and the top two teams from each sectional will advance to state.