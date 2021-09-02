Brian Hookstead is no stranger to coaching.
Hookstead grew up in Whitewater watching his dad coach the high school wrestling team. He also has two brothers in coaching, Michael who is the head coach of the Whitewater High School baseball team, and Miles who is the offensive coordinator at the University of Dubuque football team.
Hookstead will get the chance to run his own program when he takes over as the head wrestling coach at Oregon High School.
“I’m excited to be their (wrestlers) head coach,” Hookstead said. “It’s not for me, it’s not about me, it’s for them. I got selected to do that and I just hope that I can do the best I can.”
Hookstead started his coaching career with the Darlington Middle School wrestling team while he was attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Hookstead helped out with the middle school team for two years before heading off to the high school where he coached the junior varsity team for four years.
Hookstead then got a teaching job at Oregon High School. He helped coach the Panther football team before joining the wrestling staff two years ago.
“I want to not be just a face or name to the Oregon program,” Hookstead said. “I want these kids to trust me, have my back, I have their back. Full respect both ways. “
Hookstead takes over for Ned Lease. The first-year head coach hopes to build up the program with energy and by working with the youth program.
“I’ve been in this sport for so long, to allow my background and knowledge to carry over into a program where I see very high potential is just exciting for me,” Hookstead said.