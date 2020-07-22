On Tuesday, July 14, the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced its Scholar Athletes for the 2019-20 academic year and Edgewood College was well-represented.
One of the Eagles’ 121 honorees was Madelyn Peach – a 2017 Oregon High School graduate and rising senior on the women’s soccer team.
In order to qualify as a NACC Scholar Athlete, a student must post a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the current academic year.
Peach was part of the Oregon girls soccer team that won the 2015 Division 2 state championship and she helped the Panthers reach state again the following fall. She was named second-team all-Badger South Conference as a senior.
The 5-foot-6 midfielder/defender has been a reliable contributor ever since she stepped on the pitch for Edgewood. Peach was one of seven players and one of two freshmen to start all 19 matches in 2017, as she finished second on the team with 1,589 minutes played. As a sophomore, she was one of four players to start all 17 matches.
Peach made 19 appearances (16 starts) and played 90-plus minutes six times last season. She was part of a defensive unit that pitched four shutouts in 2019.
The former Panther has two goals and two assists in her Edgewood career. Almost half of her shots (15 of 33) have been on goal.