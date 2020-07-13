Before heading to orientation at the University of Wisconsin, Mya Lebakken thought she’d be a normal college student.
Instead of admiring Lake Mendota from Memorial Union, the 2017 Oregon High School graduate decided to take the leap into a new challenge on the water.
“Rowing has a booth at freshman orientation and my mom joked that I should join the team,” Lebakken said. “In the fall, there were signs all over campus encouraging people to come to the team’s open house. I thought it’d be a great way to make friends and it’s really worked out well.”
Lebakken is a rising senior on Wisconsin’s women’s lightweight rowing team. She serves as a coxswain – the member of the boat who sits in the stern facing the bow and the rest of her teammates. Rowers use oars to push against the water, their power and rhythm directed by the coxswain.
“The most important part is making sure your crew is safe on the water,” Lebakken said. “The boat is 65 feet long and the rudder is six inches long, so it’s like steering a limo. My primary jobs are to make sure we’re going in the right direction and being aware of any hazards, like logs or rocks.
“I’m kind of like a middle man between the coaches and my teammates. It’s partially my responsibility to direct practices and make sure everybody is doing what they need to do. It’s been a great opportunity for me to develop my leadership skills.”
Lebakken found her way into Wisconsin’s varsity lineup as a sophomore. She directed her team to a win at the Head of the Hooch on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was the coxswain on the Badgers’ lightweight four team that finished third at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championships.
Wisconsin had all five of its spring events wiped out when the NCAA decided on March 12 to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UW coaches broke the news to the entire boathouse that same day, only hours before the team was scheduled to leave for a week of training in Tennessee.
Lebakken was coming back from an internship interview in Minneapolis when she learned of the cancellations. She had stopped at a gas station in Wisconsin Dells and saw multiple text messages from her teammates.
“We were bummed about the way last season ended, but we have a great opportunity next year,” she said. “We graduate just one senior and we bring back a tight-knit group that works well together. I’d like to be in a competitive boat and have us finish in the top three at the national championships again.”
In addition to her athletic success, Lebakken has shined in the classroom. A double major in marketing and Spanish, she owns a 3.86 cumulative grade-point average.
She earned the Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar Award as a junior. Big Ten faculty representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. The recipients must be letterwinners in at least their second academic year at their institution and have a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school.
Lebakken was also an Academic All-Big Ten selection, an Athletic Board Scholar and made UW’s student-athlete honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year. She was recently inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma – the National Student-Athlete Honor Society in which award winners must have lettered and reached junior status with a minimum 3.4 cumulative GPA.
Lebakken has also had to balance a busy practice schedule. The UW rowing team typically practices on Lake Mendota from 6-8 a.m. each weekday during the fall and spring, with weight training every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Saturday practices on the water are normally three hours long.
“It’s all about time management for me,” Lebakken said. “When I sit down, I get my work done. As a student-athlete, I feel like I have the responsibility to set a good example.”