Oregon’s Julie Schroeder finished third at the Wisconsin Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Golf Course of Lawsonia Links in Green Lake.
A modified Stableford scoring system was used for the two-day tournament. The system awards five points for a double eagle, four for an eagle, three for a birdie, two for a par, one for a bogey and a double bogey or higher receive no points.
Schroeder shot a combined 10-over-par for the two days and finished with 52 total points, just behind champions Sarah DeKraay and Lindsay Koth of Madison, who both had 60 points.
DeKraay was the WIAA state champion in 1982 and went on to golf at Indiana University and became an All-American. She won a Big Ten championship in 1988 and later spent time professionally on the European and Asian tours.
Koth is a Middleton native who attended Madison Edgewood High School before golfing at Colorado in college.
Schroeder posted a first-round score of 29 points on Sunday, Aug. 9. She followed that up with a round of 23 points on Monday.
In both par-3 and par-4 holes, Schroeder had the second-best score. She racked up eight pars and one birdie on par-3 holes and six pars and two birdies on par-4 holes.
Schroeder was coming off a 25th-place finish at the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship.