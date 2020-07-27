Oregon native Taylor McCorkle shared the lead for most of the second round of the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship thanks to solid play.
However, her title chances took a significant blow with a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. The 2017 Oregon High School graduate settled for third at 5-over-par 149.
McCorkle, a senior on the women’s golf team at North Dakota State, finished two shots behind champion Taitum Beck – a fellow senior on the women’s golf team at Weber State. The Waterford native won the tournament with a 3-over 147, one stroke ahead of Franklin native and Bowling Green freshman Mallory Swartz.
McCorkle made three birdies in her second-round 75 on Tuesday, July 21. She was in third after a first-round 74 that included two birdies, 14 pars, one bogey and a triple bogey.
Wauwatosa native and Central Michigan freshman Rachel Kauflin led after the first round with an even-par 74, but tumbled down the leaderboard on Day 2 and settled into a tie for fifth. Kauflin was one stroke ahead of Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski after the first round, but Kotlowski ended up in a tie for 12th.
Two other Oregon natives competed in the tournament.
Julie Schroeder finished 25th at 16-over 160. Schroeder moved up one spot with a second-round 79, while two of her three birdies came during the final nine holes en route to a 2-over 38.
Oregon senior Alyssa Schmidt followed up an 87 with an 88 to finish 40th out of 45 competitors at 31-over 175. She made one birdie, 12 pars, 16 bogeys, five double bogeys and two triple bogeys.