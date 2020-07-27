Wisconsin State Golf Association Logo

Oregon native Taylor McCorkle shared the lead for most of the second round of the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship thanks to solid play.

However, her title chances took a significant blow with a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. The 2017 Oregon High School graduate settled for third at 5-over-par 149.

McCorkle, a senior on the women’s golf team at North Dakota State, finished two shots behind champion Taitum Beck – a fellow senior on the women’s golf team at Weber State. The Waterford native won the tournament with a 3-over 147, one stroke ahead of Franklin native and Bowling Green freshman Mallory Swartz.

McCorkle made three birdies in her second-round 75 on Tuesday, July 21. She was in third after a first-round 74 that included two birdies, 14 pars, one bogey and a triple bogey.

Wauwatosa native and Central Michigan freshman Rachel Kauflin led after the first round with an even-par 74, but tumbled down the leaderboard on Day 2 and settled into a tie for fifth. Kauflin was one stroke ahead of Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski after the first round, but Kotlowski ended up in a tie for 12th.

Two other Oregon natives competed in the tournament.

Julie Schroeder finished 25th at 16-over 160. Schroeder moved up one spot with a second-round 79, while two of her three birdies came during the final nine holes en route to a 2-over 38.

Oregon senior Alyssa Schmidt followed up an 87 with an 88 to finish 40th out of 45 competitors at 31-over 175. She made one birdie, 12 pars, 16 bogeys, five double bogeys and two triple bogeys.

Tags