The Oregon volleyball program will host a youth camp July 19-23 for players in kindergarten through seventh grade.
The camp is being hosted by Oregon volleyball coaches and players. The camp will focus on basic volleyball skills, concepts and rules. Player skills will be developed and practiced through interactive games.
The registration fee for kindergarten through second grade is $60 and includes a T-shirt. Registration for third through fifth-graders and sixth and seventh-graders is $75. Registration for the camp can be completed online at https://oregonregistrationcenter.maxgalaxy.net/
The camp schedule for each age group is as follows:
K-2: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
3-5: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
6-7: 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.