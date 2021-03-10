Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.