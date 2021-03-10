Waunakee tested the Oregon High School volleyball team’s serve receive in the Panthers’ season opener.
The Warriors scored five aces and knocked off the Panthers 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 on Thursday, March 4, at Beaver Dam High School.
“Waunakee’s serving certainly pushed our passers out of their comfort zone,” Oregon coach Jenn Grulke said. “We were passing a whole lot of one balls that put us out of system much of the match.”
Oregon senior outside hitter Megan Bloyer posted six kills and eight digs. Rachel Trochlell had a team-high nine assists and Lizzie Konop added eight assists.
“This week in practice, we’ll be focusing on hitting zones and seams more consistently and confidently,” Grulke said. “We’ll be working hard to find a little more confidence in our hitting as well.”
Madi Malcook had a team-high 14 digs and Konop notched two aces.
Grulke said the team’s serving also wasn’t as aggressive as she knows it can be.
“As a team, I think we can be much better at establishing the boundaries and forcing defenses to play us a little deeper,” she said. “I am really proud of how hard we scrapped against a very good Waunakee offense. We showed a lot of heart and hustle, which makes for an exciting team as we continue to improve.”