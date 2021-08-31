The Oregon volleyball team opened up its season by finishing 3-3 and taking fifth overall at the Belleville Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Belleville High School.
The Panthers started their season off with a 25-16, 25-19 win over Fennimore.
Junior Sara Janecek collected a team-high 11 kills, earning a 73.3 kill percentage. Junior Hannah Council picked up 13 assists, while senior Isa Hayde had 10 digs. Senior Megan Brickley finished with five aces in the victory.
Oregon then fell to Dodgeville by a score of 25-12, 25-18.
The Dodgeville defense held the Panthers’ attack in check as Janecek collected a team-best five kills. Council and senior Hannah Folmer both added nine assists in the loss. Hayde recorded eight digs.
The Panthers were unable to bounce back against host Belleville as the Wildcats won a 25-19, 25-14 match.
Junior Coco Barnett had eight kills and Council collected 11 assists to lead the Oregon offense. Hayde ended with nine digs. Freshman Gretta Schriever ended with three aces, while junior Maggie Templeton recorded three blocks in the loss.
Following the back-to-back losses, the Panthers rebounded with a 25-21, 26-24 victory over Poynette.
Schriever continued to collect points from the service line as the freshman picked up five aces. Council and Folmer both racked up nine assists in the win. Hayde led the way with 12 digs.
Oregon dropped its next match against Madison West, 25-21, 25-20.
The Panthers finished on a high note by taking out Princeton/Green Lake, 25-12, 25-16, in the fifth-place match.