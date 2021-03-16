As a defensive specialist, Oregon High School junior Sydney Charles knew cracking the Panthers’ volleyball rotation would be difficult with several seniors, so she spent extra time working on her serving technique.
She showcased that powerful serve and technique to help lead Oregon to a five-set win over Monroe on Tuesday, March 9, at Monroe High School. Charles turned in eight aces and helped clinch the victory in the third and decisive fifth sets.
“I knew going into this year I probably wouldn’t get much time playing on the court defensively because of how many seniors there are,” Charles said. “I wanted to make sure I went into this season with a strong serve so I could get on the court for some of it.”
The Panthers were swept in straight sets in 18 of its 28 matches last season, including 1-2 in matches that went four or five sets.
“Last season we had a hard time following through with our games and making sure we won at the end of it,” Charles said. “We would always fight to five and than lose in the end. Everyone wanted to get out there and keep fighting.”
After a win over the Badger South Conference rival Cheesemakers, the Panthers lost their home opener to Mount Horeb in three sets on Thursday, March 11, at Oregon High School.
Mount Horeb 3, Oregon 0
Oregon senior setter Lizzie Konop notched 10 digs and 10 assists in a three-set loss to Mount Horeb in the home opener on March 11.
The Vikings swept the Panthers 25-17, 25-18, 25-22. Senior outside hitter Gracen Gilbertson had a team-high six kills. Senior outside hitter Megan Bloyer added five kills.
Senior middle hitter Makayla Vondra had four kills and posted two blocks, while junior outside hitter Isa Hayde notched a team-best four aces.
Oregon 3, Monroe 2
The Panthers turned in an astonishing 24 aces in a five-set win over the Cheesemakers on March 9 in Monroe.
Oregon battled through some serving inconsistencies in the fourth and decisive final sets. The Panthers had six service errors in the fourth set that the Cheesemakers pulled out 25-23 to force a fifth set. The Panthers overcame four service errors in the decisive fifth set.
“High risk-high reward,” Oregon coach Jenn Grulke said of the Panthers; serving mentality. “That’s a heck of a game at any level. We focused on a lot of serve and pass and getting out of serve received a little bit faster than we did against Waunakee.”
Vondra came through with a kill in the final set for a sideout to tie the game at 7. Konop scored four straight service points and had two aces. Senior outside hitter Gracen Gilbertson slammed a kill during the spurt to help Oregon take a 10-7 lead.
Monroe then forced a sideout, but the momentum was short-lived, as the Cheesemakers couldn’t hold serve with a hit that sailed out of bounds, giving the Panthers an 11-9 lead. Charles closed the set with four consecutive points and two aces to seal the victory. She had eight aces in the match and helped set the tone with her aggressive serving.
“She has a lot of power and float on her serve,” Grunkle said. “A lot of that float came out tonight and threw them for a loop. She’s been working really hard at serving and has great defense as well. It’s really easy to find a way to get her in the game to serve and play some defense.”
Vondra had eight kills and three blocks, while senior libero Madi Malcook notched a team-high 22 digs and Konop had a team-best 14 assists and six aces. Rachel Trochlell added 10 assists.
The Panthers got off to a torrid start with a 6-0 run in the first set to race out to a 9-5 lead before the Cheesemakers battled back to tie it at 10. Oregon then seized control, closing the first set on a 15-2 run, cashing in on some serve receive communication breakdowns.
Monroe jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the second set, with sophomore Taylor Jacobson notching three aces to help the Cheesemakers build the lead.
In the third set, Charles’ serving proved to be the turning point, as she had a run of five straight service points, including four aces, to help the Panthers take a 23-19 lead en route to winning.
“It was really nerve-wracking going back there,” she said. “I had to keep my nerves down so I didn’t send the ball flying out of bounds. It was really exciting that everyone could get hyped up with the team. It got everyone all pumped and we played together to finish the game.”
There were nine ties and neither team led by more than three points. The Panthers couldn’t overcome the six service errors in the fourth set.
One area Grunkle noticed a big improvement on, compared to the season opener against Waunakee, was defense.
“We did a really nice job of staying home and not getting caught too far out of position,” she said. “We got really quality touches on the first ball so our setters had a lot easier job setting up our hitters.”