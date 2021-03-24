Oregon High School senior outside hitter Olivia Peotter and senior middle blocker Emma Swenson combined to slam 13 kills, but the volleyball team lost a four-set match to Badger South Conference rival Monona Grove.
The Silver Eagles handed the Panthers a 25-15, 12-25, 25-22, 25-17 loss on Thursday, March 18, in Monona.
Peotter had a team-high seven kills and Swenson added six kills. Senior Gracen Gilbertson added six kills.
Senior Makayla Vondra posted five kills and had a team-best three blocks, while senior setter Lizzie Konop dished out 15 assists and senior Rachel Trochlell added 13 assists. Senior libero Madi Malcook had a team-high 19 digs and senior Megan Bloyer pitched in 13 digs.
The Panthers were scheduled to play at Stoughton on Tuesday, March 23. Oregon will then host DeForest on Thursday, March 25.