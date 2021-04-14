There’s something about seeing the red-and-white jerseys of Monroe that brings out the best in the Oregon High School volleyball team.
Second-seeded Oregon (2-9) clipped Monroe in five sets 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 15-12 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. It marks the second time this season the Panthers have beat the Cheesemakers in five sets. The Panthers’ season came to an end in a 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 loss to top-seeded Mount Horeb (8-4) in a regional championship, however.
“We came in with the intensity and we wanted to win,” Oregon senior Megan Bloyer said. “Our goal was to win one regional game. I’m proud of the way we played. We gave it our all.”
Oregon senior middle hitter Makayla Vondra said the two regional matches against Mount Horeb and Monroe were the Panthers’ best matches this season.
The Panthers entered the regional with just one win, but Oregon coach Jenn Grulke agreed that the team saved their best performances for the postseason.
“I think they had their best day of the season,” she said. “You always want to be playing your best volleyball at the end of the season. I’m proud they continued to play hard and never gave up. It was a lot of hustle and heart.”
In the regular season finale, Oregon lost to Milton in four sets, 25-27, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17. The loss came two days after the Panthers were swept by Fort Atkinson, 25-18, 25-13, 25-11.
Mount Horeb 3, Oregon 0
After falling behind by seven points, Oregon rallied in the first set before coming up short in a three-set sweep by the Vikings in a Division 1 regional final on Saturday, April 10, in Mount Horeb.
“Mount Horeb is a really good team and program,” Bloyer said. “They were able to find the holes in our defense. We couldn’t find a way to put it down and they dug it up.”
The Vikings raced out to a 14-7 lead in the first set. The Panthers stormed back behind aggressive net play at the net from senior outside hitter Megan Bloyer, middle hitters Makyla Vondra and Emma Swenson. Vondra and Bloyer delivered kills to spark an 8-2 run by Oregon to slice Mount Horeb’s lead to 17-15.
The second set was a see-saw battle. After a service error by the Vikings to force a sideout, the Panthers tied the Vikings at 10. Mount Horeb won six of the next seven points. The Panthers had a couple of attacks at the net they hit too long out of bounds during the spurt, as the Vikings took a 16-11 lead.
Swenson, who had a team-high five kills, came through with a block to pull Oregon within 19-15. That’s as close as they would get.
Mount Horeb’s Lexie Weier delivered five straight service points, including two aces to close out the set. The Vikings also scored two points during the run on tips at the net.
The Vikings jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the third set. Oregon rallied on Vondra’s two aces and helped the Panthers take a short-lived 9-8 lead. Swenson had a big kill and the Vikings hit the ball into the net to give Oregon a sideout and a 13-12 lead. The Panthers then had a service error that tied the final set at 13.
The Vikings responded with a 12-2 run to close the door on the Panthers. Mount Horeb got two blocks from Katie Manchester and Maliya Kopras scored on a kill and tip during that stretch.
Oregon senior Lizzie Konop dished out 11 assists and notched a team-high eight digs. Vondra finished with two aces and one block.
Vondra said the Panthers had to make some adjustments hitting against the Vikings’ block.
“We had a few too many free balls where we didn’t have a full swing like we should have,” Vondra said.
Oregon 3, Monroe 2
Led by aggressive net play from middle hitters Vondra and Swenson, Oregon rallied from an early deficit to knock off the Cheesemakers in the decisive fifth set in a regional semifinal on April 10.
After Monroe edged Oregon 25-23 in the first set, the Panthers rebounded to win the next two sets 25-21 and 25-19. The Cheesemakers jumped out to a six-point lead in the fourth set and rolled to a 25-16 win.
In the final set, the Panthers trailed the Cheesemakers 5-2. Oregon overcame four service errors. Swenson and Vondra each had key kills that ignited a 4-1 run to slam the door on Monroe 15-12.
“We just had to come in and get our swinging timing down,” Vondra said. “We had to get our placement down as well.”
Bloyer had a team-high 14 kills. Vondra finished with 12 kills and two blocks. Swenson added nine kills.
Senior Madi Malcook had a team-best 11 digs and notched three aces. Konop racked up 37 assists.
Milton 3, Oregon 1
Bloyer had eight kills and the Panthers lost in four sets on the road to the Red Hawks in four sets on April 8.
Junior Isa Hayde had a team-high 21 digs and notched three aces. Senior Rachel Trochlell and Konop each added 11 assists and Swenson posted a team-high three blocks.
Fort Atkinson 3, Oregon 0
Swenson delivered six kills and one block April 6, in a road loss to the Blackhawks.
Trochlell had a team-best 16 assists and two digs. Both Gilbertson and Maclook had five digs. Bloyer added five kills and had a team-high three aces.