The Oregon volleyball team’s losing streak reached four matches after the Panthers lost two Badger South Conference matches.
Oregon (1-5) lost in three sets to DeForest 25-14, 25-6, 25-12 on Thursday, March 25, in DeForest. The Panthers were coming off a loss to rival Stoughton 25-7, 25-11, 25-17 on Tuesday, March 23, in Stoughton.
“Intensity-wise they really got us there,” Oregon coach Jenn Grulke said. “They came out with a lot of energy and we came out a little flat and never recovered.”
DeForest 3, Oregon 0
Junior Hannah Folmer racked up 11 assists and eight digs to lead the Panthers in a loss to DeForest on March 25.
Oregon senior Gracen Gilbertson had four kills and junior Sydney Charles notched two aces. Senior middle hitter Emma Swenson posted two blocks and junior Ilsa Hayde also had eight digs.
Stoughton 3, Oregon 0
The Panthers couldn’t overcome a slow start on the road in a loss to the Vikings on March 23.
Stoughton sophomore Ava Perkins had a run of six straight service points and two aces to help Stoughton jump out to a 13-2 lead in the first set. The Vikings got strong play at the net from Jemilo, Tangeman and junior Olivia Anderson.
Grulke said inconsistencies in staying in position on defense opened some holes for the Vikings. Stoughton hit the back corner with kills and then switched to a tip game at the net.
“Our serve-pass game was not what I know we can do,” Grukle said. “We definitely struggled and that turned everything into a struggle.”
During a five-point stretch, late in the second set, Jensen delivered three kills and scored on a tip to help the Vikings take an 18-9 lead over the Panthers.
Oregon had three service errors in the final set and Stoughton cashed in on the miscues. The Panthers also had a couple of hit attempts that went into the net.
Senior Kennedy Steel and Swenson each had three kills. Sophomore middle hitter Maggie Templeton had a team-high five blocks. Senior setter Lizzie Konop dished out nine assists and senior libero Madi Malcook racked up 13 digs.
Oregon had nine service errors.
“We were definitely putting a lot of pressure on ourselves that maybe wasn’t needed,” Grulke said. “We struggled to hit the zones and seams we needed to during service.”