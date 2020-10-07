The Oregon Tradesmen junior hockey team posted two wins in its opening weekend last week.
In the franchise’s first season opener ever, the Tradesmen recorded its first team win with an 8-1 victory over the Wausau RiverWolves at Janesville Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 2.
The next night, the Tradesmen traveled to the Ozaukee Ice Center in Milwaukee for their road opener Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Power, and in a closer contest, came out on top, 6-3.
Tradesmen 8, Wausau 1
Seven different Tradesmen scored in their debut on Friday, with Branwen Pollet leading the way with one goal and three assists.
Brent Edmondson scored the first goal in the organization’s history at the 5 minute, 44 second mark in the first period. Wausau tied the game shortly after, but it was all Tradesmen from there on out.
Ethan McCormack scored twice in 16 seconds to close out the first intermission to give Oregon a 3-1 lead. Gunner Schiffmann, Pollett and Jacob Best each added goals in the second period to make it 6-1 headed into the third period.
Jefferson Coffin and Dylan Dent finished off the scoring with goals in the final period to make it 8-1. Goaltender Jason Cooke finished with 16 saves in the net.
They finished the day with 42 shots on goal while only allowing 23.
Tradesmen 6, Milwaukee 3
Milwaukee got off to a 1-0 lead in the first on a power play goal before Oregon’s Carter Stobb tied the game at the 15:12 mark, with the assist from Parker Severson.
The Tradesmen capitalized early in the second period when SamVanderHoeven scored at the 48-second mark, making it 2-1. After Milwaukee tied it up, Oregon went ahead just before the second intermission when Dent netted his second goal of the season with five seconds remaining in the period.
Oregon added three more goals in the third as McCormack, Edmondson and Zane Van Zeeland each found the back of the net. Milwaukee added one more goal to make it a 6-3 final.
Hunter Adams got the win in the net, saving 20 shots on 23 attempts.
The Tradesmens’ (2-0) next game is set for 7:10 p.m. Friday Oct. 9, at Marathon Park against the Wausau River Wolves (0-1).