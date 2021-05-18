The Oregon High School softball team didn’t get much rest last week.
The Panthers played five games in five days, including a triple-header on Saturday, May 15. The team went 2-3, bringing its record to 6-6 this season.
Oregon 7, Fort Atkinson 0
The Panthers started the week with a dominating win over Fort Atkinson, scoring five runs over the final three innings to secure the win.
Oregon’s Megan Bloyer hit a pair of home runs and finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBI. Hailey Richter had four hits for the Panthers, who compiled 13 as a team.
Pitcher Amelia Spilde allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in a complete game. She walked one Fort Atkinson batter.
Monona Grove 3, Oregon 1
After giving up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Panthers never recovered in a loss on Friday, May 14.
Bloyer had two more hits for the Panthers. Spilde pitched another complete game, striking out nine and walking one in six innings.
Kaukauna 7, Oregon 3
The Panthers’ busy week finished with a triple-header on Saturday, May 15, one that began with a loss to Kaukauna.
With the game tied at two, Kaukana busted open the scoring with a five-run sixth inning to walk away with the win.
Bloyer added another home run for the Panthers, and Spilde finished with five strikeouts and three walks, giving up three home runs and six earned runs.
Oconomowoc 10, Oregon 5
Less than two hours after the Kaukauna game, the Panthers again faced a dynamic offensive challenge.
After surrendering four runs in the top of the first inning, Oregon responded with three runs of their own. The Panthers kept the game within one run until the fourth inning, when Oconomowoc distanced themselves to win in five innings.
Bloyer went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and 4 RBI, and teammate Kate Davis added a pair of hits for the Panthers.
Pitchers Emily Crowe and Lauryn Etienne combined for four strikeouts, giving up two walks and 13 hits through five innings for Oregon.
Oregon 6, Kettle Moraine 3
The Panthers got back in the win column in the team’s final game of the weekend on Saturday.
Oregon scored three runs in the first inning before adding another in the second and scoring twice in the third.
A three-run push from Kettle Moraine Lutheran wasn’t enough in the fifth and final inning.
Etienne finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI for Oregon and struck out three from the mound. Emma Eisele hit a double for the Panthers, who continued their busy stretch with games against Sun Prairie on Monday and Watertown on Tuesday.
The Panthers return home on Thursday, May 20 for a game against Milton.