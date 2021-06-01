Down 1-0 after five innings in a Tuesday, May 26, home game against Madison Edgewood, the Oregon High School softball team was running out of time to find the tying run.
The Panthers made it happen in the top of the sixth before losing to the Crusaders 2-1 in the eighth inning on an error.
Edgewood 2, Oregon 1 (8)Oregon pitcher Amelia Spilde didn’t allow much offense, but an error in the eighth inning led to the win for Edgewood.
Spilde, a senior, struck out 11 and walked two while allowing five hits as both Edgewood runs were scored on defensive errors.
Edgewood opened the scoring in the fifth inning on an error during a fly ball to the outfield, and another error on a ball hit to right field scored the winning run.
Kate Davis scored the lone run for the Panthers on an error by Edgewood. Oregon was scheduled to visit Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, June 1, before hosting Monona Grove on Thursday and visiting the same team Monday, June 7.