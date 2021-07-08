Burlington pitcher Morgan Klein struck out the first two Oregon batters she faced in a sectional final playoff game at Oregon High School on Wednesday, June 23.
Her start set the tone for what was a dominating performance from the junior and her team, one that allowed the visitors to beat the Panthers 6-0 and advance to the state tournament.
Oregon coach Scott Mirkes said Klein made her pitches count, particularly deep into counts. The stats back that up, as she allowed just one hit — a single from senior Amelia Spilde.
Klein struck out 11 and walked one Oregon batter.
“Every single pitch was working for her,” Mirkes said of Klein. “Some games we work counts 3-2 or 2-2 and we come through with a hit, but the elite pitchers in the state, when they get to that count they will come back and they will throw something that takes care of business. And that’s exactly what she did.”
Burlington’s offense got off to a strong start, too.
The Demons started the game with three straight singles and a double, including a two-RBI hit into center field from junior Kendra Baumeister.
An error doubled Burlington’s lead.
The Demons got a sacrifice fly from senior Alex Burinda to score a run from third base, and sophomore Molly Berezowitz advanced to third base on the play. Oregon attempted to throw Berezowitz out at third, but the ball was overthrown and she scored to make it 4-0.
“The things that you do fundamentally, you know they hit, and then maybe we’re a little bit too aggressive on a play and we make an error on something that is a non-play, and then against teams like this that turns into something,” Mirkes said.
Spilde said Burlington made her work from the mound. She finished with seven strikeouts, one walk and 10 hits allowed.
“We worked hard all season and it showed at the end, and there’s really nothing we can do about that game,” she said. “They were just making solid contact. We were making the plays, it’s just they were hitting it to the gaps and we weren’t.”
The Demons added a fifth run in the top of the third inning after another Burlington runner scored on an overthrow after a stolen base.
Mirkes said the Panthers have avoided such plays throughout the playoffs, but they caught up to the team against one of the best teams in the state on Wednesday.
Those errors, combined with managing just one hit on offense, sealed Oregon’s fate.
“You tip your cap to Burlington,” Mirkes said. “That’s a really complete, solid team. And you take away that first inning, Burlington still comes out on top 2-0, but then maybe we play differently as far as offense goes. They took advantage of every opportunity they had, and we just didn’t muster enough to take care of things.”
Despite not advancing to state, Oregon advancing to the sectional final is the best season finish in program history. Their previous best was reaching the sectional semifinal.
For a team that felt underestimated from day one, they say it was a season to be proud of.
“This is the most gratifying and rewarding team I think I’ve ever coached,” Mirkes said. “And it would have been nice to take that.”